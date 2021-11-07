As violence spikes in Santa Fe, teens saying buying guns is easier than ever

Nov. 7—"I didn't get my first gun until after my friend died. Once you get shot at, you realize how real it is."

When he entered high school, the local teen said in an interview, he saw other freshmen show interest in owning handguns, following in the footsteps of older kids. But he never felt the need to have a firearm until the summer of 2020, when he saw peers get shot; some died from their injuries.

Finding a gun was as easy as unlocking his phone.

Social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook Messenger allow for an easy trade in firearms, as well as drugs such as fentanyl and cocaine, said the 19-year-old, who has a criminal case pending. He asked that his name not be published because he was concerned for his safety.

"You just add these people on Snapchat, and it's like they open up shop," he said.

He was reluctant to own a gun or to participate in criminal activity, the teen said, but over the years, he has seen his home and car get shot at and has received numerous threats against his life by other teens. He often finds himself looking over his shoulder and flinching at the sound of loud pops.

"You wanna protect yourself."

As gun violence increases among Santa Fe-area teens — at least 14 have been arrested this year on charges ranging from shooting at a vehicle to first-degree murder — police are trying to find out how they are obtaining weapons and what is prompting them to shoot, sometimes with deadly consequences.

In July 2020, 17-year-old Ivan Perez was fatally shot at a south-side apartment complex. Another teen, Mario Guizar-Anchondo, was charged in the homicide, but the District Attorney's Office recently dismissed his case, citing problems with evidence. A couple of weeks later, a Santa Fe High School star basketball player, 18-year-old Fedonta "JB" White, was shot and killed at a party, and 17-year-old Estevan Montoya was charged with murder in his death.

White had graduated from high school a year early and was planning to attend the University of New Mexico in fall 2020 and play basketball for the Lobos. His slaying left the community shocked, shaken and searching for answers.

But youth violence has continued.

The youngest suspect arrested so far this year is 15-year-old Dominic Drake, taken into custody by the Santa Fe Police Department along with 16-year-old Badr el Badri after the pair were accused in multiple drive-by shootings and aggravated assaults in June.

The most recent arrest occurred Monday, when 18-year-old Ronnie Ray Montoya was accused of shooting at another vehicle during a road-rage confrontation on Interstate 25.

Other teens accused of gun violence in the last 10 months are Abram Martinez, Jacob Vigil and Christian Sherwood, all 17, who face charges in the fatal shooting and robbery of 19-year-old Isaiah Herrera in Nambé. Emmanuel Galavis-Campos and Carlos Apodaca, both 17, were arrested in connection with a shooting at Las Acequias Park; their cases have been dismissed.

Under state law, it is illegal for anyone under 19 to possess or purchase a handgun, though there is no minimum age to possess rifles and shotguns.

Most of the guns used by teens are stolen firearms.

Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said the department is investigating the use of technology for gun sales among teens.

"Modern technology has made it easier for teens and young adults to access a number of things that a few years ago it wasn't possible, or significantly more difficult," he said, adding he couldn't speak about specific methods detectives are using to investigate.

Joye said the department is working with other agencies to tackle the digital gun trade, an issue investigators take seriously.

County Sheriff Adan Mendoza agreed there has been an increase in youth shootings and called it "concerning."

"These incidents are not exclusively in the city limits," he wrote in an email. "This violence has made its way into northern Santa Fe County to include Espanola."

He noted owning firearms can lead to a higher "status" or "authority" among certain groups of teens, and the subsequent increase in violence may lead other teens to arm themselves.

The 19-year-old described another tactic he said teens use to buy a gun: giving money to an older friend, who purchases the weapon and then reports it stolen before handing it over. He's planned and executed this gun purchase method several times without fail, he said.

Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb said the tactic seemed highly possible, but the department had no proof it was occurring.

Miranda Viscoli, co-president of the nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, said gun owners who have their weapons stolen bear responsibility for much of the illicit teen trade.

"When gun owners don't lock up their guns and they get stolen, they're going to end up in unsafe hands. And unfortunately, in New Mexico those unsafe hands are oftentimes children," Viscoli said.

"I consider teenagers children," she added. "Their brains are not developed. They don't have the wherewithal to have a firearm and deal with the oftentimes high-risk situations that they're living in."

'The mental health aspect'

The 19-year-old cited a growing culture of violence. Fistfights and threats don't cut it anymore, he said. "There's nothing more powerful than shooting someone."

He acknowledged much of the problem is rooted in troubled childhood homes, where parents, siblings or other relatives were involved in criminal activity.

"I grew up with my dad being a felon, my mom having a [expletive] childhood," he said. "I did my own thing in my own lane, like my dad did. For him, it's his past, but for me, it's right now."

Minutes after the interview ended, the teen texted back: "We should have talked a little about the mental health aspect of this," he wrote. "A lot of the crazy [expletive] I said stems from my PTSD."

After he was shot at, he said, "It became like kid stuff again, like I was afraid of the dark."

Loud noises make him jump. He has trouble sleeping and at times has experienced paranoia. He said he started getting counseling services at a local crisis center, where he was told he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Viscoli said such trauma in kids is prevalent throughout the state.

"You realize with these kids, there's no space for them to talk about this," she said. "When a kid is traumatized by gun violence, that opens up, sadly, a road of PTSD, substance abuse, mental illness and the possibility, which we are seeing a lot more, of that young person committing gun violence on someone else."

The search for solutions

Mario Salbidrez, director of security for Santa Fe Public Schools, said youth interest in guns "ebbs and flows" every year.

School staff, including security guards, are "vigilant" in monitoring the halls for any illegal activity, he said, and try to intervene when a kid appears to be headed for trouble.

"It all depends on the background of the student, where they're headed to, and how good of a job we can do to try to steer them in a better direction," Salbidrez said.

Viscoli faults the community for rising gun violence among youth.

"We need to ask ourselves: How did we fail that 16-year-old? [They] should not have access to firearms," she said. "How do we reach these youth before they get to that point?"

Mendoza had similar thoughts. While his office aims to hold criminal offenders accountable, he said he believes youth outreach is key to ending the violence.

"Everyone wants structure and wants a feeling of belonging," he said. "It's important that the community strengthen its appeal to youth through programs and mentorship. This can be supported by both county and city programs."

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence advocates for more youth activities and services, including mental health care and substance abuse treatment, to help prevent gun violence.

"I think to really rein in this, this problem, we need to change the culture of what's going on with our youth and guns," she said. "We need to ... scaffold them, get them into the services, get them into quality programs so that they have something else to do."

Gun safety education is also necessary, Viscoli said.

Albuquerque middle school teacher Cheryl Haase agreed. She's a member of Moms Demand Action, which is associated with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. Haase has taught at Grant Middle School for five years. She was working less than 10 miles away when police say 13-year-old Juan Saucedo, a Washington Middle School student, shot and killed 13-year-old classmate Bennie Hargrove on campus in August, using his father's gun.

Albuquerque Public Schools has since prohibited the use of backpacks. Haase said gun safety would be a better solution.

"We need to teach parents that they need to store their guns locked and unloaded," she said. "We're even working on handing out free gun locks to families."

The Santa Fe Police Department also has offered free gun locks, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said. It will host a gun buyback event Saturday in collaboration with Viscoli's nonprofit to get unwanted firearms out of households — and ensure they don't end up on the illegal market.

The department also hopes to improve its relationship with the community and teens through efforts with the local nonprofit YouthWorks and in schools.

Salbidrez also cited the importance of building relationships. "We really encourage the staff, teachers, coaches, counselors and so forth to be accessible to these students and create some type of a relationship where [students] feel confident that they can go to our staff members and report incidents," he said.

But Valdez believes parents are the key.

"We have done interventions where we've met with parents of a kid and said, 'Hey, look what your son is posting on social media, and this is a firearm — are you aware of this?' " Valdez said.

"Some parents, they're oblivious to it," he said. "And frankly, it's concerning that some of these youth are able to do that without any accountability."