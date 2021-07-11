Violence spreads to South Africa's economic hub in wake of Zuma jailing

FILE PHOTO: A burnt out truck lies beside the road following protests linked by police to former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Shops were looted overnight and a section of the M2 highway was closed in Johannesburg on Sunday, as sporadic acts of violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread to the country's main economic hub.

Violence had mainly been concentrated in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where he started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court on Wednesday night.

Police said criminals were taking advantage of the anger some feel over Zuma's imprisonment to steal and cause damage.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said there had been looting in the Alexandra township and Jeppestown suburb. The M2 was closed off after there were reports of shots being fired at passing vehicles.

Protests were ongoing in the Hillbrow neighbourhood on Sunday morning, JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar said.

KZN police spokesman Jay Naicker said there had also been looting in eThekwini, the municipality that includes Durban, and that nine people had been arrested, taking the number of arrests in the province since Friday to 37.

"We saw a lot of criminals or opportunistic individuals trying to enrich themselves during this period," he said.

A senior police official in Gauteng, the province where Johannesburg is located, told public broadcaster SABC: "What is happening in KwaZulu-Natal, there is a link in a way with Gauteng," Major General Tommy Mthombeni said.

Zuma was given the jail term for defying an order from the constitutional court to give evidence at an inquiry that is investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in power until 2018.

He denies there was widespread corruption under his leadership but has refused to cooperate with the inquiry that was set up in his final weeks in office.

Zuma has challenged his sentence in the constitutional court, partly on the grounds of his alleged frail health and the risk of catching COVID-19. That challenge will be heard on Monday.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rapper Lil Baby fined and released from police custody in Paris

    Paris police released rapper Lil Baby from custody on Friday after fining him for having cannabis in his car, according to the city prosecutor's office. He was stopped along with NBA star James Harden, who was frisked but not detained.

  • Hundreds of Thai medical workers infected despite Sinovac vaccinations

    Thailand's health ministry said on Sunday more than 600 medical workers who received two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine have been infected with COVID-19, as authorities weigh giving booster doses to raise immunity. Of the 677,348 medical personnel who received two doses of Sinovac, 618 became infected, health ministry data from April to July showed.

  • Bucks keeping it light while Suns hungry in NBA Finals

    Giannis Antetokounmpo wants the Milwaukee Bucks to enjoy a light atmosphere for Sunday's game three of the NBA Finals while Chris Paul wants the Phoenix Suns intense and hungry.

  • Queen writes letter to Gareth Southgate praising England team's ‘spirit and pride’

    The Queen has written to Gareth Southgate praising his England team for their "spirit, commitment and pride" and sent her "good wishes" in the hope the squad make history when they take on Italy at the Euro 2020 finals. Recalling how she presented Bobby Moore with the World Cup trophy amid jubilations at Wembley in 1966, she explains how she witnessed firsthand what victory really means for England players. The letter, sent from Windsor on Saturday night, explains how she hopes “history will rec

  • Olympians Share The Meals They Eat The Night Before Their Competitions

    The rumors are true: Pasta's a must. For energy reasons!

  • The much-discussed ‘California exodus’ isn’t real, study finds

    Claims that fed-up residents are leaving en masse have been widespread – but they’re a myth, researchers say Researchers found there was ‘no evidence of an abnormal increase in residents planning to move out of the state’. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters The idea of a “California exodus” that has seen waves of residents abandon the state has been steadily gaining steam. But new research has revealed it appears to be more myth than reality. Researchers from a consortium of universities – includ

  • Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson flying own rocket to space

    After a lifetime of yearning to fly in space, Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson was poised to blast off aboard his own rocket ship Sunday in his boldest, grandest adventure yet. Ever the showman, Branson dramatically counted down the days to liftoff via Twitter. The London-born founder of the Virgin Group, who turns 71 in a week, wasn't supposed to fly until later this summer.

  • Conor McGregor insults Dustin Poirier’s wife after suffering defeat at UFC 264 following broken leg

    The Irishman was in no mood to end the bitter feud with the American after suffering a gruesome leg injury and defeat at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

  • LGBTI groups protest in Barcelona after fatal beating of Samuel Luiz

    Hundreds marched through the city centre to reach City Hall and the regional government's headquarters, holding signs that read "freedom or death" and "we will not live in fear" while waving rainbow pride flags.Bawer Gakir, a 41-year-old, Turkish national living in Barcelona, said the attack shocked him and it was the first time he had heard of such a case his 11 years of living in Spain.Joe and Ellis, both 18 years-old, tourists from London, had joined the demonstration to show solidarity and said they encouraged LGTBI people to not "isolate yourself from the world".The protest came hours after a Spanish court remanded three people in custody on suspicion of beating Samuel Luiz to death.Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the killing of 24-year-old nursing assistant Samuel Luiz outside a nightclub in the northern town of A Coruna last Saturday (July 3).Witnesses interviewed on Spanish TV have said the attackers shouted homophobic slurs during the beating, which coincided with Pride celebrations at the weekend.

  • Bosnia commemorates 26th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

    SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of people in Bosnia were gathering Sunday to commemorate the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II, and bury 19 newly identified victims. The execution of more than 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks, most of them men and boys, is being commemorated in a series of events Sunday, followed by the reburial of victims whose remains were found in mass graves and recently identified through DNA analysis. Twenty six years after they were brutally murdered, 16 men, two teenage boys and a woman will be laid to rest at a memorial cemetery at the entrance to the eastern town, joining more than 6,600 other massacre victims already reburied there.

  • Wreckage located of Boeing cargo jet that made emergency landing off Hawaii

    Investigators have located a Boeing 737-200 cargo jet that made an emergency water landing off the Hawaiian island of Oahu in the Pacific Ocean on July 2, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Friday. Transair Flight 810 was found approximately 2 miles offshore from Ewa Beach. The major components of the airplane -- the aft fuselage including both wings and tail along with both engines, and forward fuselage -- were located on the sea floor at depths between 360 and 420 feet, the NTSB said in a statement.

  • Trump advisor said 'I want to f---ing kill myself' when the president tapped him to lead election challenges, according to new book

    David Bossie is not a lawyer, and one campaign aide joked to him, "I don't know if congratulations or condolences are in order," per the book.

  • Bulgarians vote in second national election in 3 months amid anger over graft

    SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgarians began voting in a parliamentary election on Sunday that will decide whether protest parties can form the next government after a decade of political dominance by long-serving premier Boyko Borissov. The vote will be the Balkan country's second in three months, after an April election resulted in a fragmented parliament that failed to produce a government, underscoring deep divisions in Bulgaria over the legacy of Borissov's rule. His centre-right GERB party appears tied with new anti-establishment There Is Such a People party of TV host Slavi Trifonov at about 20-22% each, with opinion polls giving a tiny edge to the latter.

  • Kids are susceptible to delta variant. What should we do?

    Steps are needed to prevent unvaccinated kids from spreading a more contagious coronavirus, experts say.

  • Republicans opposed to Eric Greitens lament growing strength in Missouri GOP Senate race

    Despite anxiety about scandal-plagued Eric Greitens at high levels of Republican politics, there are others inside the GOP who believe he would easily win the general election for Senate in Missouri in 2022.

  • UFC 264 results: Sean O’Malley batters granite-chinned Kris Moutinho before debated stoppage

    A heavy underdog, Kris Moutinho showed tremendous heart and a granite chin agains Sean O'Malley.

  • Survivors of Bosnia massacre grapple with horrors, deniers

    SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Through tears and in between fraught silences, Devla Ajsic refuses to remain quiet any longer. Ajsic was 21 years old and three months pregnant in July 1995 when she was repeatedly sexually assaulted in Srebrenica while her fiance and thousands of other mostly Muslim men and boys were taken away and executed in Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. For decades, Ajsic did not talk openly about the horrors she endured after Bosnian Serb forces stormed the eastern Bosnian town in the waning months of the Balkan country’s 1992-95 war.

  • This Mind-Blowing ‘Virgin River’ Finale Theory Will Make You Question Everything

    *Warning: Major spoilers ahead*The season three finale of Virgin...

  • Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Expecting First Baby with Husband Francesco Carrozzini

    Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini tied the knot in 2018

  • The Most Expensive Estates in the Priciest Zip Codes Are Up for Grabs

    From Southampton to Palm Beach, these homes won't be on the market for long Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest