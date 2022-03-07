Violence in York: Police investigating 2 homicides, 4 other shootings over 4 days

The City of York experienced a surge in violence over the past four days, with two people shot to death and four other shootings since Thursday.

Two homicides

DaJuan Williams-Banks died late Saturday afternoon as a result of a shooting at his home in the 300 block of West North Street in York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The York City Police Department said the 24-year-old was shot by a known suspect.

Williams-Banks was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:22 p.m.

Next of kin was notified, and the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Read more: Man killed during robbery attempt at area restaurant, York City police say

Check this out: York City Police announce new Violence Intervention Unit to help tackle gun violence

Also of interest: Danielle died at 19. Police failed her and a heartbroken PA family she left behind (opinion)

That same day, Marlon Diaz died late in the evening after a shooting at a home in the 600 block of Vander Avenue in York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

A news release from the York City Police Department said the 48-year-old was shot by a known suspect.

Read more: York County 2021 homicides: City sees slight increase over 2020, rest of county drops

The York County Coroner's Office reported that there was a domestic disturbance involving Diaz before the shooting occurred.

He was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m. on Saturday.

Next of kin was notified, and the cause and manner of death are pending autopsy at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

According to police, there is not a threat to the public at this time.

Both cases are being investigated. They are the 3rd and 4th homicides in the city this year.

Four other shootings

On Sunday, a 20-year-old male was shot by an unknown suspect at an undetermined location and then arrived in the 100 block of Willis Lane in York, according to police.

Police said the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.

Story continues

On Friday, York City Police investigated a shooting in the area of South Sheridan Street and School Place.

According to a news release, a 47-year-old female and a 19-year-old male were shot by unknown suspects while in their vehicle. The female victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but the severity of the male victim's injuries are not known at this time.

Both were treated at an area hospital.

York City Police said on Thursday, they investigated a shooting in the area of North Sherman Street and Wallace Street. A 20-year-old male was shot in his vehicle by unknown suspects.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police department at yorkcitypolice.com or by calling the tip line at 717-849-2204.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kaity Assaf is a regional news reporter at York Daily Record, part of the USA Today Network. Contact her at kassaf1@ydr.com, on Twitter @kaitythekite or by phone, 717-472-0960.

Please support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Violence in York: Police investigating 2 homicides, 4 shootings in 4 days