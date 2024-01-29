Violent 24 hours in St. Louis with multiple deadly shootings

ST. LOUIS – A string of deadly shootings, including a suspicious death, happened within hours of each other Sunday in St. Louis. Now, police and neighbors are trying to determine exactly what happened.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 4700 block of Lexington Avenue in north St. Louis, just east of Handy Park, to a call about a “suspicious person” lying in a backyard. When they arrived, the man was unresponsive and suffering from various injuries to his body. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division has taken over that investigation.

Two hours earlier, a 25-year-old was shot and killed on Pine Street downtown by Memorial Plaza, not far from the Enterprise Center. Police said the victim was found lying in the street. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Kallie Turner and her husband drove up from southeast Missouri to watch the Blues play Sunday. Turner said incidents like these don’t affect their desire to visit St. Louis.

“I’m not any less scared to walk the streets here than I am at home,” Turner said. “You have to watch your surroundings; you’ve got to be thoughtful. But, other than that, it doesn’t make me feel any different than I am at home.”

On the south side, a 20-year-old died after what police are calling a car wreck and a possible connected shooting on Jefferson Avenue.

Bill Pennington lives nearby. He told us the gunfire has gotten out of control in St. Louis.

“It just seems like everywhere you go in the city anymore, you hear gun shots every night,” Pennington said.

Pennington said he’s especially noticed the gun problem getting worse in his southside neighborhood.

“I’ve come around the corner down here and ran into a kid that looked like he was 15, 16 years old, and he had a pistol in his pants with an extended clip. It’s crazy when you have kids carrying guns,” he said.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said someone opened fire on a car on the Eads Bridge, killing a man inside. Another man was shot in the arm just before 2 p.m. Sunday on Hadley Street in north St. Louis.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact the police right away. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

