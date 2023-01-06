Violent altercation involving Aliquippa police under review by city

ALIQUIPPA – City officials are reviewing an arrest from Monday that resulted in a violent interaction between Aliquippa police officers and three people taken into custody.

A witness took a video of the arrest and posted it on the internet, where it was spread widely throughout the week. Some are using the video to challenge the force officers used during the arrest and question how the incident was described in the official police report.

The Times has reviewed the video posted to social media and it does appear to show some conflicts with the official police description of events leading to the arrest.

No officers at the Aliquippa Police Department were available to answer a call for comment Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Dwan Walker said Wednesday he was unable to comment on the issue, but he did confirm city officials are reviewing the incident. The city's solicitor, Myron Sainovich, did not respond to calls for comment Thursday afternoon.

The incident involving Aliquippa police officers began when 28-year-old Justin Carr contacted the police station Monday to report he had found his vehicle, which he had previously reported as stolen. Officers said Carr was aggressive over the phone, repeatedly swearing at officers and responding that the car was "behind the police station" when asked where he found it.

According to an affidavit from Patrolman Bruce Tooch, officers traveled to Carr's home on Allegheny Avenue to confirm that he had recovered the vehicle. At this point, police said Carr answered the door and shouted obscenities at them. As they ran the plates for the car, Tooch said they did confirm it was reported stolen.

Witnesses at the scene posted on social media that police told Carr they intended to tow the vehicle, as it was still marked as stolen in their system. This seemingly escalated the situation between Carr and the officers, attracting more attention to the incident.

The police affidavit provided by Tooch does not mention officers making this statement to Carr.

At that time, officers said 24-year-old Theaughn Lewis and 24-year-old Monica McCutchen arrived on the scene. According to the police affidavit, officers said the two began to scream obscenities at the responding officers and threatened them with violence. Police said neighbors began to move outside at this time, witnessing the incident as the volume escalated.

During this time, one witness began recording a video that was later posted to Facebook. In the video, Lewis and McCutchen can be seen using racial slurs and vulgar language against the officers while getting in their faces.

Tooch can be seen in the video moving toward Lewis as other officers stand back from the verbal altercation. This conflicts with the police affidavit provided by Tooch, which said Lewis "confronted officer (Paul) Woods." Woods can not be seen in the initial view of the video, but is later shown to be standing on the sidewalk nearby.

After McCutchen stands between the two men and separates them, Lewis begins reading the names of the officers responding to the incident and continues to yell at officers and make threats. The Aliquippa officers can be seen looking at each other before moving forward, saying "all right, you're under arrest."

Officers said as they moved to arrest Lewis, he refused orders to place his hands behind his back and threw a punch at Woods. This punch can not be seen in the video during the chaos of the physical altercation, but the video recording does not seem to show officers issuing a command before grabbing at Lewis and McCutchen.

In the affidavit offered by Tooch, he said officer Woods "deflected the punch" from Lewis and McCutchen "shoved and jumped" on the officer's back. In the video from witnesses, McCutchen appears to grab at Lewis and Woods in an attempt to stop the physical altercation while shouting "nuh-uh." Tooch then puts McCutchen in a choke hold, dragging her into the nearby yard.

Nearby, two officers wrestled Lewis to the ground as he continued to struggle and resist. As he was forced to the ground, McCutcheon can be heard shouting "they punched him in the face" to other witnesses. While pinned to the ground by Woods and Tooch, video shows Tooch punch Lewis in the head while Lewis' arms were restrained. As Lewis is handcuffed, Tooch can be seen leaning down to his ear and angrily shouting "now you're going to get it" while grabbing the back of his sweatshirt after he was restrained.

While Tooch said McCutchen continued to swing at officer Woods behind his back while he subdued Lewis, the video footage of the incident shows McCutchen was not near officers during this period. McCutchen can be seen and heard telling officers to stop as one of the policemen takes the handcuffs off Tooch and walks down the street to arrest her.

After Lewis and McCutchen were placed in handcuffs, officers also arrested Carr, who was seen leaning on a vehicle next to the incident. According to the police affidavit, he was arrested for shouting obscenities at the officers and cited for disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, Lewis and McCutcheon were charged with aggravated assault, obstructing justice and resisting arrest. They remained held in the Beaver County Jail Thursday on $150,000 bond each. Carr also was listed in online court records as remaining in jail Thursday on a $5,000 bond.

It is unclear what the job status is of the officers involved while the investigation is underway.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Arrest by Aliquippa police officers under review after violent altercation caught on video