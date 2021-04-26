Violent arrest of autistic California teen investigated

·2 min read

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California police department is investigating a violent arrest last week of an autistic teenager by an officer responding to a report of a stabbing.

A home security video camera recorded images as the teen was thrown to the ground and punched in the face Wednesday in Vacaville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Acting Vacaville Police Chief Ian Schmutzler said in a Facebook statement Friday that concerns about how the arrest was handled were justified and the police department leadership was taking them seriously.

The teen, Preston Wolf, was being picked on and got a metal object to defend himself in the altercation that led to police being called, his father, Adam, told CBS13 Sacramento. That altercation was broken up before police arrived.

The camera recorded the officer approach as Preston stood on a sidewalk with a scooter. The youth sat down and then jumped up as if to run away. The officer caught him, threw him down and punched him during a struggle.

Schmutzler said investigators are examining “the initial call of someone actively ‘being stabbed’ to the descriptions provided by witnesses, the knowledge of a pipe or knife being involved, as well as the officer’s response, communication with other officers who were at the original scene, and all of the other questions that need answering.”

Investigators were also reviewing police dispatch recordings, body-worn camera video, the door camera video and other visual or audio evidence, he said.

Schmutzler said many people have asked whether the arresting officer knew that the youth had special needs.

“In the dispatch audio, there is a conversation between a dispatcher and a different officer (who was not on the scene) who asked whether the suspect was ‘Preston.’ Our preliminary review of the available video and radio traffic indicates the arresting officer did not have prior knowledge that the suspect was an individual with special needs,” the chief wrote.

He said the time stamps of the various sources were being confirmed to develop an accurate timeline.

Recommended Stories

  • Oscars 2021: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs ‘Speak Now’

    Leslie Odom Jr. performed his Oscar-nominated song ‘Speak Now’ from 'One Night in Miami' as part of the Academy Awards pre-show, which aired on ABC. He became only the fourth performer to be nominated for acting and songwriting in a single year. In reaction to his nominations, Odom Jr. told ET, ‘I was just happy to be part of it. I was thrilled that I got to bring more of myself to the project. It's deeply meaningful.’ The ‘Hamilton’ star also celebrated the birth of his and wife Nicolette Robinson’s second child in March.

  • NY lawmakers introduce bill to ban fired officers from joining other departments

    New York State Senator Brian Benjamin, City Council member Francisco Moya, and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson have crafted a bill to prevent police officers who’ve been fired from getting hired again by departments in other jurisdictions. Benjamin is sponsoring the bill which will be introduced at both the city and state levels.

  • Store refuses to sell gun to man who said he wanted to kill 8 people, Texas cops say

    Police are searching for him.

  • Florida bill would allow students to record professors to show political bias

    The bill, which is awaiting the signature of the governor, seems to align with the position of rightwing student activist groups The politicians who shaped the law acknowledge there is no evidence that political bias is a problem in the state’s public universities and publicly-funded colleges. Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images Republicans in Florida have stepped up their assault on what they call “Marxist professors and students” in the state’s public universities and colleges with a bill that encourages the reporting of lecturers perceived to be stifling “viewpoint diversity” on campus. The bill, currently awaiting the signature of the Florida governor and Donald Trump ally Ron DeSantis, will allow students to make recordings of lectures without their professors’ consent, and present them as evidence of political bias. It requires all 40 of Florida’s state-funded institutions of postsecondary education to conduct an annual survey of faculty and students to establish how well intellectual freedoms are protected on campus; and to “shield” students from efforts to limit their “access to, or observation of, ideas and opinions that they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive.” Any institution that blocks a student’s access to such “expressive activities”, the definition of which includes the content of lectures as well as “all forms of peaceful assembly, protests and speeches,” exposes itself to legal action, the new bill states. Opponents say the shield clause, a late addition to the bill’s text as it worked its way through Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature, opens the door for white supremacist or other rightwing hate groups. “As we saw in Charlottesville, if you give them an opening like that they will come,” Dr Karen Morian, the president of the united faculty of Florida (UFF) union of more than 20,000 educators, said. “And if it’s at FAMU [the historically black Florida agricultural and mechanical university] and they think they’re going to be able to intimidate black college students, they will come. That’s actually pretty scary.” Morian said the clause allowing the clandestine recording of lectures is also problematic, despite the insistence by the bill’s defenders that educators have no right of privacy in a publicly-funded institution. “It carves out our classrooms as a public space, whereas in actuality the general public cannot walk through it during class,” she said. “They can walk across the campus, or from the parking lot to the office, that’s public space. But my classroom has never been read as a public space.” The Florida bill appears to align with the position of rightwing student activist groups such as Turning Point USA, which has long railed against what it sees as the left’s domination of campuses nationwide and maintains an online watchlist of radical professors who “advance leftist propaganda in the classroom”. The politicians who shaped the Florida law acknowledge there is no evidence that political bias is a problem in the state’s 12 public universities and 28 publicly-funded colleges, but argue that legislation is needed to find out if it exists. The bill is currently awaiting the signature of the Florida governor and Donald Trump ally Ron DeSantis Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images “We have a lot of anecdotal evidence of largely conservative students feeling very uncomfortable sharing their viewpoints in university classrooms, they’re getting shut down,” said the state congressman Alex Andrade, a co-sponsor of the bill. “It’s a common joke [among] conservative students that they have to tailor some of their essays to make them more progressive or left-leaning to get a better grade. When there’s at least anecdotal evidence that people are concerned about action against them for their political viewpoints it’s an issue we’d like to collect some data on.” Opponents say there is no need for the law and state that mechanisms already exist for students to report offensive or egregious behavior by lecturers. “It’s based on national news reports and not related to any incidents in Florida,” Yale Olenik, an attorney and legislative specialist at the Florida Education Association, told lawmakers at a February hearing. “Florida’s colleges and universities are not reporting issues, students are not complaining.” Andrade rejected the criticism. “Anytime a university professor is afraid of information that potentially makes them look bad, they translate ‘the solution in search of a problem’ because university professors have a pretty bad habit of always being right,” he said. “This is just a strict collection of data related to people’s concerns about their viewpoints, whether progressive or conservative, being held against them on college campuses.” The law’s architect, the state congressman Spencer Roach, did not respond to the Guardian’s request for comment but in a tweet when the bill passed the Florida senate earlier this month he framed the bill as a “protection of intellectual diversity”. “Freedom of speech is an unalienable right, despite what Marxist professors and students think,” he wrote. Democrats who voted against the bill pointed to a series of aggressive educational manoeuvres that Republican lawmakers have attempted during Florida’s current legislative session, which ends next week. Politicians backed down on a proposal to withhold scholarships from students pursuing degree courses they perceived as liberal, but are still advancing plans to end guaranteed funding for certain scholarships and tie their availability instead to the vagaries of state budgets. This week, the Florida house voted to expand a school choice program that critics say strips money and resources from public schools and sends taxpayer money to private institutions with discriminatory practices. “I’m not surprised that Republicans are hobbling public education from kindergarten to college because they are afraid of educated voters,” the state representative Omari Hardy said. “Republicans have done poorly in recent years with college-educated voters, which has fed their belief and fear that colleges have become indoctrination camps. They believe college students are these frail and fragile intellectual creatures but there’s no data showing that professors are indoctrinating their students.”

  • Dolly Parton Joins Rory Feek on Touching Tribute Song to Late Wife, Joey Feek, "One Angel"

    "The voice of an angel, sang for an angel," said Rory of duetting with Parton.

  • A Florida family has been indicted after posing as 'church' and selling industrial bleach as 'miracle' cure for COVID-19, HIV, and cancer

    The Grenons are accused of selling a fake "Miracle Mineral Solution" that they claimed cured Alzheimer's, diabetes malaria, and autism, DOJ says.

  • Tried and True: 25 Sandals You Can Walk in for Miles Without a Blister

    The most comfortable styles, all in one place.

  • Ina Garten Is Already Planning What She's Cooking For Her First Post-Vaccine Gathering

    I hope my invite comes through!!

  • ARCA driver transported to hospital after flaming wreck at Talladega

    Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, suffered second- and third-degree burns and will be on a ventilator for ‘at least 48 hours,’ according to his wife.

  • Princess Diana’s Iconic Wedding Dress to Be Displayed at Kensington Palace in New Royal Exhibit

    Princess Diana wed Prince Charles on July 29, 1981 in the famed wedding gown designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel

  • Man stabbed to death protecting teen, her mom in grocery store attack, Illinois cops say

    Police called him “a true hero.”

  • 'Descent into hell': Kidnapping explosion terrorizes Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A wave of kidnappings is sweeping Haiti. Olslina was snatched off the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince in late January as she was playing. The child's corpse, bearing signs of strangulation, turned up a week later, according to her mother, Nadege Saint Hilaire, a peanut vendor who said she couldn't pay the $4,000 ransom.

  • Covid: India sets another infection record as US shows concern

    India reports a further 349,691 cases, as the US vows to send supplies amid an oxygen shortage.

  • 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Star Wyatt Russell Says He Might Not Return to the MCU

    Not every piece of setup may be followed up.

  • Man stabbed to death protecting teen, her mom in grocery store attack, Illinois cops say

    Police called him “a true hero.”

  • Biden news - live: Supreme Court takes up case to overturn US gun law as Trump Jr pushes fake burger claims

    Follow the latest in US politics as the Supreme Court takes on a case seeking to overturn gun laws

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • Another dead whale was just found in San Francisco Bay — the fifth in under a month

    “To see them dead like this is really heartbreaking.”

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’