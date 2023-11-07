Violent assault suspect pleads not guilty

Nov. 7—GRAYSON — An Olive Hill man accused of violently assaulting a woman and endangering an infant pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday in Carter County Circuit Court.

Tristan G. Mitchell, 27, was indicted by a grand jury on multiple violent charges including second-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree sodomy, kidnapping a minor, fourth-degree child abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment.

The arresting Carter County Sheriff's Deputy testified in a preliminary hearing that the woman ran to a neighbor's home for safety after Mitchell allegedly beat her face and head, forced her to perform oral sex on him, threatened to shoot her and then dragged her infant child through the yard when the alleged victim attempted to flee.

The deputy testified the woman's face was actively swelling, pieces of her acrylic fingernails were located inside and the child presented bruising on its arms.

During his preliminary hearing, Mitchell's attorney, Michael Curtis, pointed out possible evidence that wasn't collected — including the victim's clothing, mouth swabs and incident reports by other officers on scene.

Curtis asked the deputy how he knew a struggle had ensued during the alleged victim's escape, which the deputy responded the victim was covered in mud and the 13-month-old's clothing had grass stains.

Curtis also centered on the victim's story of her escape to a neighbor's home, about a quarter of a mile away, asking the deputy how a person with serious head and face wounds managed to run that far for help and pointed out that the neighbor was not interviewed.

After the deputy testified that Mitchell attempted to clean up the residence by throwing away items belonging to the victim and covering a hole in the wall, Curtis argued Mitchell's landlord had scheduled an inspection of the home the following day.

After establishing enough evidence existed based on the deputy's testimony, Carter District Judge Rupert Wilhoit bound the case to the grand jury who indicted Mitchell after also hearing evidence presented by the prosecution.

On Monday, Mitchell made his second appearance in Carter Circuit Court for arraignment after Curtis was tied up in a neighboring court and was unable to attend last week.

Curtis waived formal arraignment on Mitchell's behalf — meaning his official charges were not read aloud on the record, and entered a not guilty plea on Mitchell's behalf.

Carter Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips instructed Mitchell the next steps in his case, which include waiting on discovery — or evidence — to be handed over to the defense and the option to receive a plea offer from the Commonwealth.

Phillips told Mitchell he is under no obligation to accept any offer and has the right to a jury trial.

Curtis requested a bond hearing in order to modify Mitchell's $250,000 cash bond resulting in a brief back-and-forth with Judge Phillips over scheduling conflicts.

After hashing out upcoming trials in neighboring counties, Phillips scheduled Mitchell's bond hearing for Nov. 28 and a pre-trial conference on Dec. 4.

Of the most serious allegations against Mitchell, he could face 20 years in prison.

