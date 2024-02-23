Violent assault in West Hollywood captured on surveillance cameras

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect captured on surveillance cameras in West Hollywood assaulting a Block-By-Block Security Ambassador with a deadly weapon.

The incident unfolded on Feb. 15 at around 1:20 a.m. in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to an LASD bulletin.

Footage of the incident shows two men with flashlights, one of whom is walking a dog, speaking to the security ambassador as he passes them on the sidewalk in the opposite direction. It’s unclear if the three men exchanged words or what exactly led to the physical confrontation, but the two assault suspects turned around and followed the victim.

The situation escalates when the two suspects are seen in what appears to be a verbal argument with the victim while also invading his personal space.

Suspect wanted by LASD for the Feb. 15, 2024, assault. (LASD)

Surveillance cameras captured two men assaulting another man in West Hollywood on Feb. 15, 2024. (KTLA)

A violent fight between the victim and the men breaks out, eventually winding up in the middle of Santa Monica Boulevard as vehicles pass by.

The victim, who had been defending himself, turned and ran as one of the men and the dog chased him.

Deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station found one of the suspects and arrested him for assault. The second suspect has yet to be identified and remains at large.

He is described only as an adult male, approximately 30-40 years old, standing around 5 feet 10 inches and weighing around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is urged to contact Detective J. Morales at 310-358-4058. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

