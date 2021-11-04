‘Violent attack’ by teen student knocks principal out at school, MA officials say

A “violent attack” by a 16-year-old student knocked a principal out cold inside school, officials in Massachusetts said.

The gir assaulted an unnamed staffer and Principal Patricia Lampron of the Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School in Boston, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement to the school community, WHDH reported.

“This incident is disturbing and completely unacceptable,” Cassellius said.

McClatchy News reached out to the superintendent and police for comment.

The student was immediately arrested after a school police officer was alerted of the “violent attack” on Nov. 3 around 2:30 p.m. and discovered Lampron, 60, lying unconscious on the ground, Boston police said in a news release.

She was surrounded by staff members tending to her.

Lampron was taken to a local hospital for her “serious injuries” believed to be “non-life-threatening,” police said.

Classes were canceled for Nov. 4 at the school’s Upper campus, according to WHDH.

“We want to be clear: Violence of any kind is not tolerated and will not be tolerated in the Boston Public Schools,” Cassellius said.

The teenager was charged with assault and battery of a person over 60, assault and battery (causing serious injury), and two counts of assault and battery of a public employee, police said.

Lampron’s daughter, MaryKate Lampron, took to Facebook calling for a full investigation into her mother’s assault.

She said her mother will need “time and support to recover from her injuries,” in the statement.

“She wants everyone to know that there is NO place for violence in our schools,” MaryKate Lampron added.

The teen’s mother is accused in a police report of threatening the principal the night before the attack, WCVB-TV reported.

The student is set to appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court, according to police.