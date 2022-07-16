Violent Bronx mugger leaves empty handed when victim could not offer cash for drugs, NYPD says

The NYPD is seeking a man who choked a woman unconscious in her Bronx apartment building but ran off after she couldn’t give him money for drugs, police said Saturday.

The violence began when the unidentified man followed the 24-year-old victim into her building in the vicinity of Newbold Ave. and Olmstead Ave. in Unionport around 10:30 p.m. on June 29, cops said.

They rode the elevator together to the third floor, where the unsuspecting woman stepped off and proceeded to walk to her apartment door, according to police. Moments later, the attacker rushed down the stairs from the fourth floor, snuck up from behind and placed her in a chokehold, rendering her unconscious.

He then dragged the victim into the stairwell, where she woke up. When the man yelled, “Give me the cash!” the woman explained she did not have any and offered him her credit cards, instead. The agitated assailant refused to take them and snapped back, “I need money for dope,” cops said.

The mugger fled the scene on foot and was later caught on surveillance footage less than a mile away.

Cops described him as 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds, with a thin build and a beard. He was last seen in a white t-shirt, black pants, a du-rag and a yellow hoodie with a graphic on the front. He had a black camouflage backpack and sported black-and-white sneakers.

The 24-year-old woman walked away with minor pain and bruising and no property stolen. She refused medical assistance after the attack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.