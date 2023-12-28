‘Violent call’ results in multiple injuries near Dunlap, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after deputies responded to a violent call in Miramonte Wednesday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report the incident took place along Dunlap Road and left victims with multiple injuries.

As of Wednesday evening, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released information regarding the suspect or possible suspects involved.

There is also no information regarding the extent of the victim’s injuries. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says this call will require a large investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be added as it becomes available.

