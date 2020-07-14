Authorities in Belarus to charge anti-government protesters with rioting for clashing with police

Anti-government protesters were detained in Minsk by police and plainclothes officers - Sergei Grits/AP

Authorities in Belarus are threatening to charge anti-government protesters with rioting after hundreds of people took to the streets of the capital Minsk to protest a decision to block two main rivals of President Alexander Lukashenko from running in the upcoming presidential election.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that about 250 were detained at the impromptu protest on Tuesday after the country's Central Election Commission rejected main opposition candidates, citing alleged violations including incorrect income declarations and a failure to gather required signatures.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Minsk on Tuesday evening, walking peacefully and clapping as passing drivers honked their horns in support.

The rally grew violent after plainclothes officers started to rough people up. Remaining protesters scuffled with police and chanted "Shame!". Anti-government rallies also took place in a number of provincial cities including Brest and Gomel.

Protesters marched through central Minsk on Tuesday before violent detentions began - Sergei Gapon/AFP

The Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday that it has launched a criminal inquiry into "flagrant violations of public order" in Minsk and will be bringing rioting charges against the protesters but did not give their names.

The violent detentions have shocked many in Belarus which has seen peaceful demonstrations in recent years.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fielded her candidacy for president after her husband, popular blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, was barred from running and later jailed, called on riot police to side with the opposition.

"People came out for a peaceful protest to express their unhappiness with the current system," she said.

"Why are you stoking even more anger with the system in people's hearts? I'm asking you to stop."

Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, will seek his sixth term in the election on August 9 where he will stand against four other candidates.

Alexander Lukashenko has ruled Belarus for 26 years - Tatyana Zenkovich/EPA-EFE

Belarus has witnessed a turbulent summer of protests and arrests of potential opposition candidates.

Mr Tikhanovsky, the opposition blogger, is in pre-trial detention on charges of assaulting a police officer at his wife's campaign event, and Viktor Babaryko, a former banker, was arrested last month and charged with suspected fraud and money laundering.