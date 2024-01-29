Violent crash into California home caught on camera

Two people were captured on home surveillance cameras fleeing the scene of a violent crash into a family home in Riverside County Sunday.

The terrifying collision occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Madrid Street in Hemet, according to the independent news agency RMG News.

Footage of the crash shows a dark-colored four-door Honda Accord barreling through a brick and steel front yard fence, into the residents’ yard before slamming into the home’s garage, causing significant damage.

Home surveillance cameras captured a car crashing into a home in Hemet on Jan. 28, 2024. (RMG News)

Home surveillance cameras captured a car crashing into a home in Hemet on Jan. 28, 2024. (RMG News)

Home surveillance cameras captured a car crashing into a home in Hemet on Jan. 28, 2024. (RMG News)

Home surveillance cameras captured a car crashing into a home in Hemet on Jan. 28, 2024. (RMG News)

Home surveillance cameras captured a car crashing into a home in Hemet on Jan. 28, 2024. (RMG News)

Home surveillance cameras captured a car crashing into a home in Hemet on Jan. 28, 2024. (RMG News)

Home surveillance cameras captured a car crashing into a home in Hemet on Jan. 28, 2024. (RMG News)

Seconds after the vehicle comes to a stop, a woman is seen getting out of the back passenger-side door. With her arms in the air, she’s heard screaming as she flees the scene on foot.

Just moments later, a second person is also seen emerging from the back passenger-side door of the car. That person slowly walks through the yard, nearly tripping over some of the debris caused by the crash as they also fled the area.

22-year-old woman fatally gunned down in East L.A.

Officers with the Hemet Police Department responded to the home, though it is unclear whether the two people in Honda were apprehended after the crash.

It is also unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident or if anyone in the car or the home was injured during the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.