Violent Crime Erupts In Popular Mexican Tourist Spot, Tijuana

Baja California saw at least 30 vehicles set alight and violent crime erupt in Tijuana and neighboring cities. The U.S. consulate recently warned U.S. citizens to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice.

The violence erupted due to conflict between several cartels in the area. At least 17 people have been arrested in relation to the conflict. Three of the arrested were identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

State Governor Marina Del Pilar pledged to “apply all the strength of our Government so that there is peace and we find those responsible for these attacks”.

In a statement, the U.S. consulate said that it “is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks and heavy police activity” in several cities in the region and urged its employees to shelter in place.

Troops sent to Tijuana and border cities

Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero urged drug gangs to stop the violence. In a video she stated “Today we are saying to the organized crime groups that are committing these crimes, that Tijuana is going to remain open and take care of its citizens,” Mayor Caballero also asked the groups “to settle their debts with those who didn’t pay what they owe, not with families and hard-working citizens.”

On Saturday, 350 troops were sent to Tijuana to aid with the situation which began on Friday. 3,000 soldiers and 2,000 police officers have been deployed across the state to restore order. Tijuana was ultimately shut down with shops, universities and local bus services closed for the period. After a weekend of cartel violence, the typically bustling Tijuana region is trying to return to normalcy without curfews or fear. There were no fatalities during the weekend, one person was injured.

