Violent crime in Hattiesburg sees a sharp downturn, bucks national trend

Violent crime is down significantly in Hattiesburg — continuing the trend the Hub City has seen in the last few years.

Police officials released the newest data during a news conference Wednesday at the Public Safety Complex. Homicides were down 83% over the same period in 2021.

"While that is good news, one homicide is one too many," Chief Peggy Sealy said.

Sealy credits not only the work of officers in her department but efforts in the community to curb violent crimes and property offenses.

She said Hattiesburg saw an overall drop in Part 1 crimes, which include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, commercial and residential burglary, grand larceny, auto burglaries, auto theft and arson. Combined, the number of violent felonies dropped 41% in the first nine months of 2022 over the first nine months of 2021.

"This shows that community policing isn't just a buzzword," Sealy said. "These numbers show that it works."

The drop in the number of violent crimes in Hattiesburg bucks the trend across the country. Nationwide, the number of violent crimes rose by 4.2%, according to Axios, in the first six months of the year. Homicides declined by about 4% during the same period.

Fifteen robberies, 43 aggravated assaults and zero rapes were reported so far in 2022 — falling between 32% and 300% less than the same period in 2021 in each of these categories.

The sole homicide of 2022 occurred in February, when 6-year-old Ja’Kyrie Silas was shot to death and two others injured at a home on Willis Avenue.

Police are still looking for his killer, Maj. Shannon Harris said.

Police also are looking for information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the 2021 death of 37-year-old LaShaun “Shaun” Collins, whose body was found near Duncan Lake.

"We're still asking the community to help bring closure to these families," Harris said. "Someone out there knows something, or has a piece of information that can help."

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Metro Crimestoppers 601-582-7867. Callers can remain anonymous. In addition, Hattiesburg police detectives can be reached at 601-544-7900.

Property crimes, on the other hand, have risen in 2022, with the greatest increase happening in grand larcenies, which rose 51% over 2021, and auto burglaries, which rose 4%. Residential and commercial burlgaries were down 9% and 26% respectively. Auto theft was down 16% and arson was down 60%.

"We know that when the community and the police work together to fight crime, neighborhoods are safer," Assistant Chief Hardy Sims said.

Sims said one of the best examples was a Park Smart campaign HPD started in May to combat the sharp increase in the number of crimes involving motor vehicles. He said the department suggested ways the community could help prevent auto burglaries and thefts. The community responded and the effort paid off.

"Our community stepped up and supported our crimefighting efforts and as a result, auto thefts and auto burglaries are declining," he said.

Maj. Tony Fontaine said auto burglaries are still up over 2021 figures, but rising at a much lower rate.

Something as simple as locking a vehicle and keeping valuables out of sight can prevent theft, Fontaine said. Approximately 90% of auto burglaries are from unlocked vehicles or ones in which valuables are visible.

"We want to keep our numbers trending downward and help protect your property," Fontaine said.

