Violent crime leads to travel warnings for popular US destinations

(WJW) – The U.S. has issued a travel warning to the Bahamas and Jamaica because of an increase in murders and other violent crimes.

The U.S. State Department elevated the security alert for the Bahamas on Friday.

That came after a security alert posted by the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas last week advised U.S. citizens to be “aware that 18 murders have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of 2024.”

The alert warns that murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets.

“Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders,” according to the alert.

“Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas,” the travel advisory warns.

The department notes most of the crime occurs on Nassau and Freeport Islands.

“Be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence,” the security alert states.

The department also warned Americans not to swim alone in the Bahamas, where there have been recent shark attacks.

The level 2 travel advisory urges people to exercise “extreme caution.”

The travel warning for Jamaica is even higher, a level 3, which encourages people to reconsider travel altogether.

“Reconsider travel to Jamaica due to crime and medical services,” the advisory states.

“Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts,” the advisory warns.

“Local police often do not respond effectively to serious criminal incidents,” the state department reports.

“The homicide rate reported by the Government of Jamaica has for several years been among the highest in the Western Hemisphere,” the advisory states.

The travel warning tells US citizens to avoid “walking or driving at night.”

