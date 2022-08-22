Violent crime rates dropped by 6% in Memphis & Shelby County, TBI says

This week, the Shelby County Crime Commission released the latest statistics from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, or the TBI, showing a slight drop in violent crime for the first half of the year, from Jan. to Jun.

But with a handful of violent crimes since, FOX13′s reporter Kayla Solomon, asked leaders what the current discussions are, in an attempt to take action.

“We’re encouraged about the downward trend in major violent crime during the first half of this year,” said Bill Gibbons, president of the Shelby County Crime Commission.

A 6% drop.

That’s what the latest TBI statistics show when it comes to violent crime in Memphis and Shelby County.

These crimes include murders, assaults, rapes, and robberies.

Gibbons said not all crime has gone down.

“At the same time, property crime is going up, went up about 18% the first half of the year,” said Gibbons.

He said these numbers do not factor in the most recent crimes, after the month of Jun.

And he said he’s aware of the public outcry after the death of two prominent women in the last five weeks, Reverend Autura Eason-Williams and Dr. Yvonne Nelson.

“I think the pressure in the right way is a good thing. Any key stakeholder would agree some push for the public is important because it shows the public is concerned and wants action taken,” Gibbons said.

Some of that pressure is coming from Kevin Brooks, the pastor of Providence AME church in north Memphis.

“The gross rampant speeding, murders, the guns, it’s just an uneasy feeling in the city and for me, in light of those two amazing women who were murdered, I had to say something,” said Brooks.

In a media conference last week, he and a group of other faith leaders stood outside City Hall to call for action from our elected leaders.

He said since then, he’s gotten responses from both the community and elected leaders, but he still plans to keep pushing for more.

“This is how I show that we indeed have power to kind of dictate a reality of expectation around protection and service. It’s the responsibility of our lawmakers to explain to us why the laws aren’t working,” said Brooks.

Councilwoman Rhonda Logan, who is the chair of the public safety committee said city, county, and law enforcement leaders will all be at a public forum to discuss the violent crime on Aug. 22.

This will happen at Breath of Life Christian Center in Raleigh at 6 p.m.

All are welcome.

