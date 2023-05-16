Is violent crime rising or falling in Salisbury? New report examines 10-year trend

Data a decade in the making by the Salisbury Police Department has reported an overall drop in crime across the board.

A Safer Salisbury, part 1 of a 2022 report tallying specific crimes and yielding a 10-year comparison, found the city experienced a 45% decrease over that time period. The part 1 offenses covered in this report are aggravated assault, rape, homicide, arson, human trafficking, motor vehicle theft, robbery, burglary and theft.

In 2022, Salisbury saw a total of 1,209 reported Part I crimes, in comparison to 2,199 in 2012. Thus far in 2023 through April, the city has had 10,990 calls for service. That is 5,546 less than in the same month a decade ago.

"Over the last 10 years, we have really worked to develop key relationships and collaborative processes," said Salisbury Chief of Police Barbara Duncan. "There's a healthier, more productive, more viable city. It wasn't that long ago when the total number for (common) offenses were just over 8,000. As of 2022, I'm happy to report, those numbers are a little over 1,200."

Partnerships and added police presence

Significant decreases were reported in burglaries, from 324 in 2012 to 133 in 2022, and in thefts, from 1,464 in 2012 to 699 in 2022. One of the largest declines seen was in adult arrests, which fell from 2,754 in 2012 to 1,191 in 2022, a 58 percent decrease in 10 years.

Duncan also credited the decrease to collaboration between sworn and civilian staff, critical community connections between neighboring law enforcement offices, internal data analysis, and the introduction of new programs and policies that contributed heavily to the drop in crime.

Under Duncan's tenure as chief of police, the report stated the department has:

re-instituted its K-9 program,

reimagined the Criminal Investigations Division,

buildt a Crisis Intervention Team,

developed a co-responder pilot project and developed the Police Complaint Mediation process in partnership with Community Mediation Maryland and Tri Community Mediation, consistent with Maryland Police Standards.

Salisbury Mayor Jack Heath noted the report is proof of the current administration's priorities.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Public safety is our No. 1 priority, and these numbers are proof of that,” said Heath. “As we enter National Police Week, we cannot celebrate this victory without acknowledging the hard work and dedication of the members of the Salisbury Police Department to make Salisbury a safer city.”

The Salisbury City Council is currently continuing discussions on a new fiscal year budget to boost police officer retention and recruitment efforts.

