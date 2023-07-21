Violent crime is up. See the trend for communities in the Sacramento region

Violent crime jumped in the four-county Sacramento region during 2022, according to new data from the California Department of Justice.

Local law enforcement agencies reported 11,032 violent crimes in 2022 for a rate of 46 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. That’s up about 12% from 2021 and up 30% from 2019.

The number of homicides rose by 4%. Rapes rose by 8%. Robbery jumped 17%. Aggravated assaults rose 11%.

Sacramento and Placer counties accounted for all of last year’s increase. Violent crime in El Dorado County held relatively steady. Yolo County saw violent crime decline.

Sacramento

Sacramento Police reported 4,749 violent crimes in 2022 for a rate of 92 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. That represents a 16% increase in violent crime from 2021 to 2022. Violent crime rates are up 45% since 2019.

The city’s crime rate in 2022 was higher than any other year since 2008.

An 25% increase in robberies from 2021 to 2022 largely drove the trend, state figures show.

Sacramento County Sheriff

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reported 2,721 violent crimes in 2022 for a rate of 45 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. That represents a 9% increase in violent crime from 2021 to 2022. Violent crime rates are up 10% since 2019.

The department’s crime rate in 2022 was higher than any other year since 2016.

A 22% increase in robberies from 2021 to 2022 largely drove the trend, state figures show.

Those figures exclude Rancho Cordova, which contacts with the sheriff’s department for law enforcement services but started reporting its own crime data to the state in 2009.

Elk Grove

Elk Grove Police reported 364 violent crimes in 2022 for a rate of 21 violent crimes per 10,000 residents — about 75% lower than the violent crime rate in Sacramento. The violent crime rate dropped by 15% from 2021 to 2022. Violent crime rates are down 4% since 2019.

The city’s crime rate in 2022 was lower than any other year since at least 2007.

The city saw declines in all violent crime categories (homicide, rape, aggravated assault and robbery), state figures show.

Roseville

After a bump in 2021, Roseville saw violent crime drop in 2022.

Roseville Police reported 254 violent crimes in 2022 for a rate of 17 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. That represents an 18% decline in violent crime from 2021 to 2022. Violent crime rates are down 9% from 2019.

Roseville saw increases in rape and robbery but a sharp decline in aggravated assault.

Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights experienced an increase in violent crime in 2022.

The city’s police reported 352 violent crimes in 2022 for a rate of 41 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. That represents a 19% increase in violent crime from 2021 to 2022. Violent crime rates are up 14% from 2019.

Citrus Heights saw increases in robbery and aggravated assault.

Folsom

Folsom also saw an increase in violent crime in 2022, though its crime rate remains very low.

The city’s police reported 115 violent crimes in 2022 for a rate of 14 violent crimes per 10,000 residents. That represents a 38% increase in violent crime from 2021 to 2022. Violent crime rates are up 31% from 2019.

Nearly all of Folsom’s violent crime increase came from a rise in aggravated assault.