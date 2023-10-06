Violent crime spurs immediate changes at popular Chicago bar

CHICAGO - Violent crime is causing immediate changes at a popular West Side bar.

"We are protecting ourselves. I have had to hire armed security and lock up early," said Declan Morgan, owner of the Irish Nobleman Pub in West Town.

Just 24 hours ago, Morgan says his surveillance cameras captured an SUV with three armed suspects hopping out and robbing three people.

Seconds later, two other innocent people walking by on Huron and Noble were shaken down too.

"They flew down the street, turned left, and they were gone. Probably took a minute for it to happen," Morgan said.

It's not the first time a crime has played out here. There's been a slew of other robberies in the area and carjackings.

Residents say they would feel safer if city leaders prioritized crime, and they'd like to see more police on patrol, but they know the police department is short-staffed, and they believe the criminals know that too.

"I never would've left my entire life. In the past three months, my wife and I have been arguing every day about how quickly we can move to the suburbs, and a lot of it comes down to the crime," said Bill Cronin, West Town resident.

Residents say that due to the crime, they take extra precautions at all times of the day.