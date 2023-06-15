Violent crime task force considered

Jun. 15—The recent rash of shootings in Brunswick is leading to the consideration of creating a violent crime task force.

Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon said at a media roundtable meeting Wednesday that the task force would be comprised of representatives from the Glynn County Sheriff's Office and the Brunswick and Glynn County police departments.

He said it was important to come up with a way to deal with the shootings, drugs and gang-related activity driving the violence. And there has to be a way to get the public to help police with their investigations, especially if they have knowledge that could lead to an arrest.

In other public safety business, Kai Munshi, deputy director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick, was on hand to discuss a training exercise at the facility last weekend. He said the exercise, which included local public safety officials, was "fantastic," in part due to the joint hurricane response exercises held every year.

Munshi said the exercise included a response to a fire that later was discovered to be arson and an active shooter incident.

Fallon, who served as deputy director of FLETC until he was hired as county manager last year, said lots of positives came out of last weekend's training session.

Glynn County Police Chief Scott Ebner said the exercise was a valuable training tool for his officers, especially considering the high turnover rate and new hires in the department.

"It was a great training exercise," he said.

Ebner said Wednesday was his last day of training before earning his Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council certification. He had to complete a 16-hour online criminal traffic laws course, use-of-force training and firearms qualifying.

Fallon said an official swearing-in ceremony for Ebner will be held next week, at a time to be announced.

TEMP BRIDGES

Construction of a second temporary bridge to improve beach access, this one near King and Prince, is ongoing and should be completed this week.

Deputy County Manager John Gentry said the bridges area a temporary solution. The tidal pools the walking bridges span are constantly changing shape.

If the island is threatened by a tropical storm or hurricane, Gentry said both bridges can be removed within a day.

FINANCIAL DISCREPANCY

County Finance Director Tamara Munson was asked to explain a recommendation by the county finance committee to write off $6,000 missing from the ledger cash till balance in Glynn County Tax Commissioner's Office.

Munson said the discrepancy likely occurred before 1997 and after more than 100 staff hours of research with no results, she believes it was more than likely an accounting error.

NEW ORDINANCES

County Commissioner Walter Rafolski explained new ordinances designed to deal with the homeless.

The camping ordinance is based on a similar ordinance in Brunswick.

It prohibits camping on, interfering with access to, inappropriately using or storing personal property on public property and camping on private property is prohibited without the owner's permission.

The ordinance allows for the confiscation of abandoned personal property and noise ordinance penalties will be issued, first with a warning, followed by possible fines or imprisonment.

Rafolski also discuss the pedestrian and vehicle safety ordinance, which is based on a similar one in Jacksonville, Fla. It prohibits occupying medians, engaging in physical interaction on designated roadways, engaging in personal activities and approaching people in specified areas.

Exemptions include lending aid in emergency situations.