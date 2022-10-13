Violent crimes, sexual abuse cases lead to indictments and accusations

Oct. 12—MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Grand Jury recently released its findings in multiple cases that involved violent crimes, sexual abuse, child abuse and other miscellaneous cases.

An indictment is a decision by the Colquitt County Grand Jury that the prosecution has enough evidence to take the case to the Superior Court. An accusation is a similar decision by the District Attorney's Office that is available in cases that meet certain criteria.

Neither an indictment nor an accusation is a conviction. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

Accusations:

* Jason Mcclelland; conspiracy to commit a felony (furnishing prohibited items to inmates). In a separate case, Mccleland was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony (furnishing prohibited items to inmates) and violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act, and accusations were put forth in that case as well.

* Julisa Willams; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

* Jockevin Savage and Dmorion Williams; aggravated assault and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

* Kendrick Daniel; eight counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

Indictments:

* Canh Giang Doan; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence (less safe — alcohol), reckless driving, aggressive driving, driving while license suspended and disregarding traffic control device. Other charges were failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, improper lane change and speeding.

* Maurice Anthony Horn; aggravated assault, two counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony, false imprisonment and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

* Nicholas Sharron Edge; child molestation, sexual contact by employee or agent in first degree, sexual battery against a child under 16 and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

* Nicklous Anderson; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, improper passing, driving on left side of roadway, disregarding traffic control device and reckless driving.

Story continues

* Jerry Stripling; aggravated stalking.

* Mark Land; aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, discharge of gun near highway or street, discharge of firearm on property of another and posting a gun or pistol at another.

* Mariano Alberto Sanchez and Alejandro Adolfo Sanchez; aggravated assault (M. Sanchez) and aggravated assault (A. Sanchez).

* Carlos Alberto Castro and Ashley Marie Gudino; five counts of child molestation (both defendants), five counts of statutory rape (both defendants), possession of methamphetamine (Gudino), possession of cocaine (Guidino) and possession of drug-related objects (Gudino).

* Levetrius Waters; aggravated assault.

* Donte Daniels; failure to register as a sex offender.

* Allen Furner; failure to register as a sex offender.

* Johntorious Vicks; failure to register as a sex offender.

* Mitchell Pruitt; failure to register as a sex offender.

* Leroy Horne; failure to register as a sex offender.

* Amanda Hamilton; making a false statement.

* Jeremiah Wiggins; failure to register as a sex offender.

* Carl Richardson; failure to register as a sex offender.

* Brett L. Gay; conspiracy to violate.

* James Stevens; terroristic threats.

* Jasmine Wirick; arson in the first degree.

* Dijmon Wheeler; impeding traffic flow, obstruction, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, reckless driving and two counts of interference with government property. Other charges include possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, obstruction, driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance.

* Kemiel Downer; possession of prohibited items by inmates, aggravated assault, possession of knife during commission of a felony.

* Jevon Baker; aggravated assault (family violence).

* Isaiah Gipson; aggravated assault (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree.

* Joel Conger; interference with government property and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

* Ereco Maddox; aggravated child molestation and child molestation.

* Clark Stripling; child molestation.

* Christi Williams; cruelty to children in the second degree.

* Jason Barrett; criminal damage to property in the second degree.

* Spencer Lonon; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, obstruction of an officer and public indecency.

* Luther Spires; sexual exploitation of children, child molestation and sexual batter against a child under 16.

* Shane Fox; electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and sexual exploitation of children.

* John Leon Strong; terroristic threats, cruelty to children in the first degree and cruelty to children in the second degree.

* Joshua Bernard Sims and Kelvin Howard; three counts felony murder (both defendants), criminal attempt to commit a felony (both defendants), two counts of aggravated assault (both defendants) and possession of firearm during commission of a felony (both defendants).

* Kendra Lyles; criminal attempt to commit a felony and aggravated assault.

* Marty Lawton; wearing a mask to conceal identity, two counts of obstruction, carrying a weapon without a license, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and attempted removal of weapon from public official.

* Luveaches Moore; aggravated assault, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

* Heather Jones; terroristic threats and criminal trespass.