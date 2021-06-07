Violent, deadly weekend in Chicago

Eight people were injured during a mass shooting on the South Side, were among at least 47 other shot in Chicago weekend violence.

- From community policing in these neighborhoods to also holding prayer vigils continuously so far in the past few months for people who have been shot and killed in Chicago. These leaders in these neighborhoods across the city are trying to do everything they can to curb crime. But coming off, yet another violent weekend here in the city, Chicago Police are working on new tactics.

Shell casings and crime scene tape lined the street in the city's Burnside neighborhood, marking the spot where at least eight people were shot around 4:00 this morning after dozens of gunshots were fired into a crowd at a party on the city's South side.

- There was a lot of people. And a lot of shooting, so they didn't know which direction to run or where to hide.

- Donovan Price is a street pastor. He tells me he was listening to calls over the police scanner and went out to the scene on 89th and Cottage Grove overnight.

- Because there were people coming up shot in the leg and people there, some that. Some people even shot still walking around. It's so chaotic. Everyone's looking for people, which hospital did they go to?

- Investigators say those shots were fired from a silver sedan. Six men and two women among the wounded. More than half of the people injured are in serious to critical condition.

- One girl, I remember there last night was just crying the entire time asking for a phone. I can't even call my mother. I can't even call for a ride. She said she heard bullets going past her head.

- The mass shooting, one of several crime scenes across Chicago. The city preparing for the summer months.

- This is just the intro.

- This afternoon, community leaders gathering at this antiviolence rally. Their goal at least one summer day without any crime, launching a youth mentorship program focused on making change and curbing crime.

- I will no longer sit idle and that is why continue in my community just because your child didn't get hurt this time, it does not mean that it won't be your child the next time.

- Now following this violent weekend as we continue to tally up those shootings, including the fatal shootings at least five killed just since Friday night so far. Investigators with Chicago police including superintendent David Brown plan to hold a press conference tomorrow morning talk more about their summer violence plans. As always, if anyone has any information on any of these shootings, you're asked to call Chicago police.