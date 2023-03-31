Violent death near Ocala: Deputies ask for the public's help finding the killer

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for assistance as they investigate the violent death of an Ocala man.

Authorities said Timothy Floyd Smith was found deceased on Saturday inside a residence located in the Citrus Park neighborhood, which is just south of Southeast 38th Street and just east of U.S. 441.

Officials said shortly before 11 a.m. on March 25, they received a call asking for a well-being check on the victim, who failed to show up for work the day before.

A violent death

Deputies said when they entered the residence, they found Smith dead. Investigators said Smith "suffered a violent attack prior to his death."

Smith's manner of death was not released by detectives. Also not mentioned was who called for the well-being check.

Timothy Floyd Smith

Detectives said they were told that Smith left work about 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

The detectives are trying to determine Smith's last known whereabouts, with whom he associated before his death, and a motive for the killer.

In a statement, Sheriff Billy Woods said: “My detectives have been working around the clock to investigate this brutal murder and what we have learned so far now leads us to believe that it was committed by somebody who the victim knew.

"Somebody out there knows something. No piece of evidence or bit of information is insignificant. If you know something that may help advance this investigation, please pick up the phone and call us.”

Anyone with information about Smith's death can contact Detective Daniel Pinder at (352) 368-3508. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP or 7867, and reference 23-21 in your tip.

