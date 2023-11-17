'Violent' drunken attack at Hampton bar: Two officers sent to ER, man faces 17 charges

HAMPTON — A Litchfield man was arraigned Friday on 17 charges, including two felonies, after a drunken altercation outside a local bar resulted in two police officers being sent to the emergency room.

Police say Bryan Foley, 42, punched, strangled and threatened to kill two Hampton police officers as they attempted to take him into protective custody at the 401 Tavern parking lot. Staff had called police concerned Foley was planning to leave on his motorcycle intoxicated.

The officers, Brandon Whitehead and Haley Magee, were taken to the ER due to injuries, according to Rockingham County Assistant Attorney Marcia Rosen. Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said they were brought to the hospital as a precaution and both were treated and released.

Bryan Foley, 42, of Litchfield, is facing multiple charges for assaulting two police officers attempting to take him into protective custody at the 401 Tavern in Hampton Thursday night.

Foley, if convicted, could face 10 to 30 years for one felony charge alleging he strangled Whitehead as they struggled, according to Rosen. The second felony charge of attempted reckless conduct with a deadly weapon alleged that Foley tried to gain access to knives that he had on him during the altercation with officers.

Hampton police also charged Foley with seven counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault, criminal threatening, disorderly conduct, and reckless conduct, as well as resisting arrest.

Foley was ordered to be held without bail by Judge Andrew Schulman in Rockingham Superior Court Friday, as requested by the prosecutor pending a non-evidentiary hearing to take place Nov. 30. His attorney, public defender, Jessie Conover argued Foley's lack of criminal record indicated he should be released, but prosecutors argued Foley was a danger.

“The state’s concerned that it’s just an incredibly violent attack,” Rosen said.

What happened at the 401 Tavern?

According to Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno, at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, Hampton police dispatch received a call from employees of the 401 Tavern requesting assistance because they were concerned a drunk and disorderly male was going to get on his motorcycle and ride away.

“What we weren’t told is that he’d caused a scene, threatened to fight all the people in the bar and allegedly threw a glass at the bartender,” Reno said.

Reno said when Hampton officers arrived, they found Foley putting on his motorcycle gear in the parking lot, preparing to get on it and ride away. Engaging Foley, according to Reno, Foley admitted he threw a glass at the bartender.

“The responding officers determined he was intoxicated,” Reno said. “Foley told them he was homeless and didn’t have anyone who could come and pick him up and drive him home. The officer told Foley that as a matter of safety, because he had no sober ride, they were going to take him into protective custody and told him to put his hands behind his back.”

Reno said initially Foley complied and officers handcuffed him and walked him to the cruiser. When there, they attempted to check Foley for weapons, and he told them he “had several knives” on him, Reno said.

The two officers were able to retrieve one of the knives, but could not reach the others while Foley was in handcuffs. It was when one of the officers released one of Foley’s hands to remove the other weapons that Foley began resisting, Reno said.

“He became aggressive and tried to pull away punching and striking both officers who were trying to subdue him," Reno said. "He kept yelling and telling the officers ‘You’re going to die.’”

Reno said Foley allegedly struck both officers repeatedly in the head and face, put his hands around one officer’s throat, and attempted to kick and bite the officers.

Reno said other officers arrived at the scene and Foley was subdued and eventually brought to the police station for booking.

Foley was brought to the hospital, but refused treatment, Reno said.

Defense: Foley acted out over trauma, lacks criminal record

In Superior Court Friday, Foley’s attorney said the incident at the 401 Tavern was “bad” for the officers who needed to go to the hospital. Foley appeared for court via WebEx from Rockingham County jail Friday and appeared to have bruises on his face.

“I would just look at Mr. Foley’s face and suggest that he also did not have a good night,” public defender Jessie Conover said.

Conover said her client intends to contest the charges and file a notice of self-defense with the court.

She said his lack of a violent criminal record indicated he should be released on personal recognizance bail. Conover noted he was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2007, as well as a trespass charge out of Nashua.

Conover said Foley is a carpenter by trade who has been under stress recently. His mother was diagnosed with nasal and throat cancer, she said.

“He has been lately going through a hard time,” Conover said.

She suggested Thursday’s violent incident was rare for Foley and that trauma could have triggered him. She said she was not sure what the source of the trauma was, as she had only just begun to talk with Foley since the incident. Foley also agreed to report to The Doorway, which connects people in substance abuse recovery with jobs.

Schulman said he needed more information about the case before granting the defense’s request. He granted the state’s no-bail request so both parties could get more familiar with the facts of the case and reconvene Nov. 30 to discuss his status.

Rosen said she appreciated Foley stating he was willing to seek help. However, she was doubtful it was safe for Foley to be released.

“This is far too violent an incident to say, ‘Well, it’s not dangerous, just open the door and see what the Doorway has to say,” Rosen said.

Reporter Angeljean Chiaramida contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Man charged in 'violent attack' of Hampton NH officers at 401 Tavern