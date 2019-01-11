Violent explosion shakes Yemen's Aden refineries: Alarabiya TV

Fire engulfs an oil storage tank at the Aden oil refinery following an explosion in Aden, Yemen January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

CAIRO (Reuters) - A huge fire broke out after a violent explosion shaked Yemen’s port city of Aden's refineries, Alarabiya TV said on Friday.

The reason for the explosion was unclear.

U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths expressed alarm on Thursday over an escalation of violence there and urged all parties to exercise restraint.

