Violent felon arrested in West Nashville slaying, second suspect still at large

Update on March 11, 2022: Davidson County Criminal Court records show a judge dismissed a homicide charge against Anthony McDonald but he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to one year in jail. Records also show Racardo Spencer, arrested on a murder charge, was convicted of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Original story: A violent felon is in custody and a second suspect is being sought in connection to the June slaying of a man in West Nashville, Metro police said Friday.

Anthony McDonald, 25, of Taylor Merritt Court, is jailed on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon in the death of Timothy Orlando White, 35.

McDonald is also facing unrelated drug and firearm charges. McDonald received a five-year sentence in 2010 for aggravated assault.

Police say the fatal shooting took place in an alleyway between apartment buildings in the 600 block of 41st Avenue North.

White arrived at Nashville General Hospital by private vehicle with critical gunshot wounds just after midnight on June 22. He later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The motive in the killing has not been conclusively determined, police said.

Also facing first-degree murder and unlawful gun possession counts is Racardo Spencer, 31, who remained at large Friday.

Spencer received two eight-year sentences, which were mostly probated, in February of this year in regard to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony drug convictions. He received a four-year sentence in 2008 for reckless homicide. Spencer is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone seeing Racardo Spencer or who knows his whereabouts is asked to Contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Persons can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with their message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

Reach Natalie Neysa Alund at 615-259-8072 and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

