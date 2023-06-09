‘Violent’ felon on the run in Green Cove Springs

The Green Cove Springs Police Department needs your help finding a man they say beat up a state trooper and ran from police.

It happened Thursday around 8 p.m.

Police say George Dean, Jr. had been wearing an ankle monitor, so officers with K9′s were able to track him.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘He was just trying to save the kids:’ Ukrainian teen found dead along Atlantic Beach shoreline

But they say Dean somehow removed the ankle monitor and that’s when officers lost him.

A public records search showed Dean has had several run-ins with the law in Clay County, with charges ranging from traffic violations to aggravated assault.

Police say he is a convicted felon who can be violent.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Green Cove Springs Police Department at 904-297-7300.

Read: ‘He’s kidnapping me! Help! Help!:’ JSO investigating suspicious incident in Southpoint area

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.