Violent Fugitive Task Force seeks Canton man accused of shooting pregnant woman

CANTON – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of fugitive Charles Turner.

Turner, 42, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Canton Police Department after being accused of firing a gun into a vehicle striking the pregnant driver.

The shooting occurred at 6:40 a.m. March 27 in the 500 block of Shorb Avenue NW. The victim, who was struck in the back, transported herself to Aultman Hospital in serious condition. The victim was about seven months pregnant.

Turner is also wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated robbery.

According to the task force, Turner is known to frequent the Cleveland and Canton areas.

Anyone with information about Turner should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4WANTED or send a web tip at http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Task Force seeks Canton man accused of shooting pregnant woman