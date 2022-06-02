‘Violent fugitive’ wanted on animal torture charge arrested in Flagler County, deputies say

A man wanted by police on charges including animal torture has been arrested, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Leo Rollins, 22, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on several felony warrants.

Officials said Rollins is a “repeat offender” and was considered to be a “violent fugitive” before his arrest.

Rollins was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force for his warrants for violent crimes in St. John’s County.

Deputies said Rollins was wanted in St. John’s County for animal torture to inflict pain or serious physical injury or death, violation of probation reference to domestic battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or residential property and possession of weapon and or ammo in violation of domestic violence injunction in reference to cyberstalking.

Records show Rollins has previously been arrested in Flagler County for burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft, larceny, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Deputies said Rollins’ has also been arrested throughout the state of Florida for reckless driving, flee to elude law enforcement, trespassing and car burglary.

Rollins is being held in the Flagler County Jail no bond.

