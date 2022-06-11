Violent gang from Fresno indicted by grand jury for numerous murders, additional charges

The Fresno County Criminal Grand Jury has indicted 17 members and associates of one of Fresno’s most violent criminal street gangs on charges including murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The 14-count indictment, unsealed Friday, reveals that from Jan. 1, 2020 through April 14, 2022 members and associates of the 107 Hoover gang were allegedly responsible for the murders of five rival gang members, multiple drive-by shootings, and several beatings.

Nearly 30 people involved with the 107 Hoover gang and gang ally, the Flyboys, were arrested in April by a multi-agency task force focused on criminal street gangs and human traffickers.

Of those arrested, 17 are named in the indictment and are charged with several felony counts, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon, assault likely to produce great bodily harm, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

They also face multiple sentencing enhancements, including being involved in a gang, using a gun in a crime and street terrorism.

The defendants entered pleas of not guilty Friday as they were arraigned on the charges in the indictment. Among those facing the most serious charges are Marcello Della, 21, Terron Johnson, 21, and Rafer Alston, 23.

Della is charged with four murders, Johnson is charged with two murders and Alston is facing a charge of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Revelations in the indictment

The indictment reveals that 107 Hoover gang members would routinely drive through rival gang territory while heavily armed with handguns, shotguns and short-barreled rifles.

An unidentified gang associate fired several shots on June 5, 2020 at the Arco on Olive and Parkway, killing two men — one of whom was a member of the rival Villa Posse gang.

Della and Johnson are accused of gunning down a rival Dog Pound member on Dec. 29, 2020, shooting him six times and killing him.

On Jan. 1, 2021, Della saw a Villa Posse gang member streaming live from an apartment in the 1200 block of N. Peach Avenue, where he was also staying. Armed with a gun, Della began searching for him.

He found him, shot him and killed him. He also shot and killed a friend of the rival because he witnessed the shooting, according to the indictment.

Gang members or their associates are accused of firing their guns at an apartment at Fruit and Ashlan avenues on July 25, 2021; and at an Airbnb on E. El Paso Avenue where their rivals were throwing a party on Oct. 24, 2021.

The gang is also accused of firing several rounds at several rivals in an apartment complex at Marks and McKinley avenues on Jan. 6.

In another incident, gang member Peter Carrillo, and Journi Steele, a Flyboys associate, punched and kicked a victim in the Tower District on March 20. Ronnie Latre, a Flyboys gang member, is alleged to have video recorded it. A similar attack by Flyboys was also captured on cell phone video at the Dollar General in the 4700 block of E. Church Avenue on March 22.

Gang associate Leonard Smith, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, is accused of warning Alston to get out of town because the police wanted to question him about the murder of Javonte Askew.

“Leonard Smith told Rafer Alston to delete messages related to the murder of Javonte Askew from his phone. On the same day, Rafer Alston drove to Leonard Smith’s residence after the murder of Javonte Askew and met with him for approximately two hours,” according to then indictment.

Smith is also an employee of Advance Peace, a prevention program aimed at stopping gang violence. His attorney Mark King requested that he be released, but the request was rejected by Judge Jonathan Conklin.

King argued that Smith did nothing illegal. He said he was instructing Alston to get out of town as a way to prevent him from getting into any more trouble.

“It was so his mother did not have to worry,” King said.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Freeman objected to Smith being released. She said his previous criminal convictions involved violence.

Friday’s indictment replaces the criminal complaint filed by Fresno County District Attorney in April.

Assistant District Attorney Jerry Stanley said the grand jury process is an effective tool to manage cases with many charges, witnesses and defendants.

“The process removes the likelihood of months-long delays in trying to schedule preliminary hearings for multiple defendants (17 in this case) and trying to coordinate witnesses multiple times,” Stanley said

“Additionally, while it may depend on the severity of the charges, the confidential nature of grand jury proceedings tends to afford greater levels of safety for civilian witnesses. Investigative means are also better protected to the extent that any related or corresponding investigations are ongoing.”

Defense attorney Linden Lindahl, agrees that the process can move quicker, but he said there is also a drawback.

“The indictment has the effect of allowing the prosecution to proceed with the case but it also allows them to avoid the process of cross examination by a defense attorney,” Lindahl said.

Lindahl is representing Journi Steele, one of the defendants indicted Friday. She is charged with four counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Trial is scheduled for Aug. 1 in Department 72.