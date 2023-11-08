‘Violent gang leader’ in Raleigh sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

A Raleigh man believed to be a violent Bloods gang leader and drug trafficker has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Raymond Lawrence Brown, known by “031” in his gang, was sentenced to 240 months in prison for crimes that range from dealing cocaine and crack, as well as “terrorizing” a neighborhood in southeast Raleigh, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Court documents reviewed by The News & Observer identified Brown as a “high-ranking member” of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods in North Carolina, whose base of operations was at homes on Atkins Drive, near Rock Quarry Road.

Brown was convicted in 2021 of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, and his sentencing was enhanced after prosecutors confirmed he was involved in a murder and directed violent gang activity.

“This conviction and sentence ensure that a violent gang leader will remain in federal prison for the next two decades,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a news release. “We will continue to partner with law enforcement at every level to identify, investigate, and prosecute the individuals driving the violence in our community.”

Brown ordered the murder of a man suspected to have robbed a stash house he used for drug sales in 2019. The man was found shot dead on June 10, 2019.

Prosecutors said Brown “coordinated, directed, or supplied drug deals carried out by subordinates” in the Bloods gang.

According to the FBI and Raleigh Police Department, Lawrence sold firearms and ordered others to commit violent acts in support of his criminal organization.