‘Violent gang member’ arrested on multiple charges in South Fulton, police say

A documented gang member and violent offender has been arrested in South Fulton County, police say.

The City of South Fulton Police Department said Larry Little was arrested on seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, gun charges and several other warrants. He was also wanted for a probation violations for participation in a criminal street gang out of DeKalb County.

Little was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and South Metro SWAT.

The warrants stemmed from shooting incidents at homes in the 200 block of Redding Ridge and the 7500 block of Absinth Drive.

Police did not say when those shootings happened or if anyone was injured.