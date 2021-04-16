Violent home invasion ends with masked man shot — by his own grandfather, NC cops say

Mark Price
·1 min read

A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he put on a mask and attempted to rob his grandfather, according to police in the North Carolina.

It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday on the west side of Long View, a small town about 45 miles northwest of Charlotte.

The grandfather, who was not identified, “suffered facial injuries” during the incident, Long View police said in a news release.

“A preliminary investigation revealed the offender, who was wearing a mask, kicked in the front door of the residence,” officials said.

“Once inside, the offender demanded money and physically assaulted the victim. During the altercation, the victim shot the offender multiple times.”

The suspect, identified as Jessie Dwayne Gibson, fled on foot and “was later located at a nearby hotel with life-threatening injuries,” police said. Gibson was being treated at a Charlotte hospital on Friday, officials said.

The victim told investigators he was not aware the suspect was his grandson during the incident, officials said.

Misty Mays of Long View told the Statesville Record & Landmark she saw Gibson and his girlfriend at Lowman’s Motel later that day and he “was bleeding pretty bad.” Mays said she is a friend of Gibson and he “was in the process of making changes in his life,” the news outlet said.

Others at the motel told WSOC that Gibson had been having financial difficulties and was unable to pay his rent at the motel, which is about a mile south of his grandfather’s home.

