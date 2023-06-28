Violent home invasion nets two New Bedford men prison sentences

Two New Bedford man will spend decades in prison after being convicted of a violent 2019 armed home invasion, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Richard Cruz, 45, who was convicted by a jury of his peers of Home Invasion and Armed Assault in a Dwelling, was sentenced to serve 18 to 25 years in prison, to be followed by two years of probation.

His co-defendant, Pedro Velazquez, 42, was also convicted at trial of the same charges and sentenced to serve 10 to 15 years in state prison, to be followed by two years of probation.

On August 14, 2019, both defendants broke down the male victim’s front door while armed with a gun and masked. The victim had been sleeping. They pistol whipped the victim and stole his iPhone and money. The victim was a fisherman and knew this defendant Cruz, because he often stayed with his sister in the same apartment building. The victim had seen defendant Velazquez earlier in the day when Velazquez asked him for money for food. The victim gave him four dollars. The victim was also able to recognize Velazquez from his voice and clothing.

The surveillance video from the victim’s apartment showed the two defendants walking into the apartment and fleeing from the apartment. During their flight, another resident was outside smoking a cigarette and was able to identify both defendants as they both routinely hung around the apartment complex. As the two were fleeing, their masks were down, and he was able to positively ID both of them.

Defendant Cruz has a lengthy criminal record and has served state prison sentenced for burglary and carjacking. Defendant Velazquez had a less severe criminal record that include county jail sentences for drugs and larceny-type offenses.

Both defendant were convicted by a jury on October 21, 2022 after less than a half hour of deliberations. However, Judge Thomas McGuire, postponed sentencing in order to consider both defendants’ post-trial motions for a required not guilty finding. The judge has since denied the motions. He sentenced Defendant Cruz on April 21, 2023 and Defendant Velazquez on June 23, 2023.

“This is another example of street violence that too often results in serious injury or death. Both defendants have significant records and needs to be kept off the street for a long time to protect the public,” Quinn said.

