Violent incidents leave two injured Wednesday in Lansing

LANSING — Two people were wounded Wednesday in separate violent incidents in the city, police said.

A 56-year-old man was shot about 7:12 p.m. Wednesday and was listed in stable condition Thursday morning at a local hospital, LPD spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said in an email.

A 41-year-old man was stabbed about 11:51 p.m. and was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Gulkis added. The stabbing was reported in the 400 block of East Saginaw Street. Gulkis said that also was "an isolated incident" and no arrests have taken place.

In the shooting incident, police were dispatched to the 4600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where they found the victim. Gulkis said the shooting "was an isolated incident" and no arrests have been made.

