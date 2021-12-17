‘Violent individual’ accused of killing Bibb County deputy charged in new jail attack

A Macon man accused of stabbing a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy to death at the county jail earlier this year has been accused in a new assault on deputies at the lockup in neighboring Monroe County where he is being held awaiting trial.

Albert Dewitt Booze, charged with murder in the April slaying of deputy Christopher Wilson Knight, has been the alleged instigator of at least three fracases in the Monroe jail since he has been housed there in the wake of Knight’s death.

The most recent outburst was said to have happened the morning of Dec. 10 when a pair of Monroe jailers were delivering breakfast to Booze’s cell.

Upon being handed his food by one officer, Booze, 23, flung the meal at a second officer and, according to an incident report obtained Friday by The Telegraph, then struck one of the officers in the face, a blow that left a 2-inch cut on the officer’s forehead.

The injured deputy “delivered approximately five close-handed strikes to inmate Booze in an attempt to gain compliance,” the report said, adding that Booze meanwhile tried to grab the other officer’s Taser.

But before he could take it, the officers tased Booze and handcuffed him, the report said.

He was charged with crimes that include obstruction, battery on a peace officer and trying to take an officer’s weapon.

After an alleged attack on jailers there in late September, Booze was charged with three counts of obstruction, simple battery and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Booze was indicted Sept. 14 by a Bibb grand jury on murder and aggravated assault charges in deputy Wilson’s death.

Monroe Sheriff Brad Freeman on Friday said of Booze, “With him it just seems that anybody he deals with he’s a violent individual.”

Freeman said deputies in the jail have been alerted to take extra precautions when they’re around Booze.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.