Violent Karen Gets Her Day in Court and It Doesn't End Well

Let’s be real, white ‘Karens’ come in varying degrees of extreme, but the most common form seems to be the type of white woman who goes out of her way to weaponize her privilege to cover up her own misdeeds. There was the Karen who went on a racist rampage while trying to steal from a grocery store, or even the white woman who called the police on a Black man who was simply birdwatching from Central Park.

Although things worked out in the latter incident — the Karen lost her job, and the Black bird watcher got his own show — most victims of Karens aren’t so lucky.

Read more

During the vehicular struggle, Payne called 911, and could be heard yelling, “Get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the f****** car! I’m going to shoot you!”

When she did eventually shoot Herring after he would not get out of his car, she switched up and told the 911 operator, “He just shot himself with my gun.”

Karen, please.

It was previously reported that Herring left the accident because he was in the middle of a medical emergency, likely “diabetic shock,” according to 11 Alive News.

WSB-TV reported that Payne was told by the 911 operator to not pursue Herring in the first place.

Her sentencing hearing is on Friday.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.