Violent Marlborough carjackers who police say kidnapped 64-year-old woman under arrest

A 20-year-old and a teenaged boy are in custody after their arrests in the brutal beating, carjacking and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman in a Marlborough supermarket parking lot last year, state police said.

Both Kenneth Gordon of Love Lane in Hartford and a 16-year-old face charges that include first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping, police said. Gordon was in custody on $1 million bail Wednesday morning and scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Hartford later in the day. A judge ordered that the teen be held in juvenile detention; he is scheduled to appear in Hartford juvenile court Wednesday.

The crime was chilling because it was random and brazen, happening in a place where people feel safe.

It happened on Sept. 11, just as it was getting dark, in the parking lot of the Big Y near Route 2. The woman was getting into her car with groceries when she was approached by two masked men who demanded money. Armed with a handgun, they threw a bag over her head and struck her in the face with a hard object several times, police said at the time.

They then stole her car with her in the backseat, state police said. They stopped at DND Food Mart in East Hartford, where one of the suspects used her ATM card to get money. A surveillance camera captured his image.

They drove to Berlin, where they threw the woman out of her car. They then drove behind a building where they lit the vehicle on fire, leaving in what police said appeared to be an older-model Acura.

The woman was seriously injured but survived, state police said.

It was one — perhaps the most shocking — of a series of car crimes in Connecticut last year that turned violent. Residents were fired on and even shot when they confronted people, often youths, going through their cars: In Glastonbury, a woman was shot at when she called out to trespassers in the middle of the night in early July, and later that month in Hartford, a man was shot through the thigh when he approached car burglars with a golf club.

In New Britain June 29, a runner was fatally struck by a car that police said had been stolen and was being driven by a 17-year-old.

Although most of the car thefts appeared to be crimes of opportunity, state police said the Marlborough carjacking had elements of a hate crime. They declined to release details.

