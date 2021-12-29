Violent night in Indianapolis leaves 3 dead, 3 others injured in separate shootings

Six people were shot, three fatally, in a series of separate shootings spanning Indianapolis starting late Tuesday and continuing overnight, according to police.

Indianapolis police reported the first shooting after 9:30 p.m. and the violence continued into the early morning.

The shootings bring the city’s number of total homicides this year to 267. At the same time last year, Indianapolis recorded 242 total killings, according to IndyStar analysis of the city’s homicide data.

Here’s what we know about the shootings:

2 killed, 1 injured on Rue De Margot Drive

Two people were shot and killed shortly before 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near West 71st Street and Michigan Road on the northwest side. A third person shot was listed in stable condition late Tuesday. A police report shows all of them are males but their ages were not listed.

The identity of the two deceased and details about what led to the shootings has not yet been released.

Woman fatally shot on North Bolton Avenue

The night’s second fatal shooting occurred before 1 a.m. A woman was shot and killed in a home on the northeast side near the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue. No other details about the case were immediately available Wednesday morning.

Male shot on Lewiston Drive

Police reported another person had been shot just before 1:30 a.m. in a residential area on the northwest side of the city, near West 52nd Street. The male shot, police said, was stable. No details about the shooting has been released.

Woman shot near East 34th and North Dearborn streets

A woman was shot near the intersection of East 34th and North Dearborn streets about 11:30 p.m. Police have not yet provided her condition.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Violent night leaves 3 dead, 3 hurt in shootings