Violent night in Philadelphia as 3 people injured, 1 killed in shootings: police

PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence takes its toll as three people were injured, while one man was killed in shootings Friday night in Philadelphia.

A man and a woman were both injured in North Philly, on the 2100 block of Dover Street, a little after 9 p.m., according to officials.

A 58-year-old woman was shot in both feet and a 59-year-old man took a bullet to his ankle.

They were both treated at Temple University Hospital and are stable. Police say they are investigating a motive.

Just about 9:30 p.m., in Southwest Philly, an argument at an airport Uber parking lot, on Island Avenue, turned violent as a 28-year-old man was shot three times, authorities said.

He sustained gunshot wounds to his shoulder and back and was treated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He is listed as stable.

Police say the investigation is active.

Earlier Friday evening, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed after a car accident Kensington.

