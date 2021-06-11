Violent night with rash of shootings, 2 involving kids, across Pittsburgh region

Jun. 11—A 15-year-old boy was shot in Edgewood late Thursday, police said, in one of four shootings that happened across the region.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Allegheny County police.

Officers responded to a call at about 9:40 p.m. for a shooting in the 1400 block of Walnut Street.

Just a few blocks away, in the 1200 block of Walnut Street in Wilkinsburg, responders found the teen, who had suffered a gunshot wound while riding in a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous.

The boy was not the only child shot during what was a violent night in the Pittsburgh area.

A 6-year-old girl was in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen in Homewood.

According to a Public Safety spokesman, the girl was a passenger in an SUV in the 7100 block of Frankstown Avenue. The incident happened about 6:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lawndale Street.

A short while later, about 8:15 p.m., Pittsburgh police were called to a shooting in the city's East Hills section that sent a man to a hospital with a lower body wound.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of East Hills Drive.

At about 10:30 p.m., a man was shot multiple times outside UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

He was reported to be in critical condition at another hospital, police said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 724-226-7726, tpanizzi@triblive.com or via Twitter .