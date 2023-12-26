Violent nights: Augusta area sees three deadly shootings during holidays

This past holiday weekend was a deadly one after three men were killed in separate incidents across the Augusta area.

On Christmas Eve at 11:07 a.m., Aiken County sheriff's deputies found an unresponsive Black man in the front yard of an Aiken home at 161 Squire St. after reports of gunfire in the area. He was later identified by Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables as Rondre Gomillion, 29, of Aiken. Gomillion had been shot, and while first aid was attempted, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Aiken County sheriff's Capt. Eric Abdullah said a witness reported Gomillion and the gunman got into an argument outside the home when shots rang out. The gunman drove away in a dark blue Chevy Suburban or Trailblazer. The suspect is described as a Black male, standing about 5-foot-11 and weighing 160 pounds, and possibly goes by the name of Tony. It was also reported that “Tony” has ties to Florence, South Carolina.

Later that evening, Steven Luke, 36, of Augusta was found shot and killed on the 2300 block of Boykin Road at 11:41 p.m., according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. He was taken to Wellstar MCG (previously known as Augusta University Medical Center), where he was pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m.

On Christmas Day at about 5:39 p.m., Aiken County sheriff's deputies found another unresponsive man at a Jackson home at 215 Plantation Rd. after a shots-fired call. He was later identified by Ables as Willie Trotty, 37, of Jackson. Trotty had been shot, first aid was attempted, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness identified the alleged gunman as Jean Pierre Washington, 26, of Jackson. The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument between Trotty and Washington. He was immediately arrested and taken to Aiken County Detention Center where he is expected to be charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to reports.

Augusta pedestrian death on Christmas Day

Bowen's office is also investigating the death of Seanque Hester, 43, of Augusta. Hester was struck and killed by a vehicle on Monday at Meadowbrook Drive and Bullock Avenue off Windsor Spring Road in south Augusta. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:55 p.m.

All four deceased individuals will be autopsied by their respective county coroners.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta-area Christmas shootings, three men dead, homicide, murder