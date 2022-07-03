Violent overnight leaves one dead, several injured in Indianapolis

A person has been killed after a shooting on the city's east side near Emerson avenue and 34th Street.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 9 p.m. Saturday to the 4700 block of 34th Street to a report of a person shot.

When police arrived at the scene the person was in critical condition, but IMPD said the individual died about 9:06 p.m.

Other incidents overnight

One person arrived at Community Health Hospital East in the 1500 block of North Ritter Avenue after being injured in a shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Another person was stabbed in the Bottleworks District in downtown Indianapolis around 10 p.m. Saturday

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a person who had been shot walked into Eskenazi Hospital.

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on Indianapolis' east side around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Gateway Court.

Another person, who was awake and breathing when IMPD responded, was shot in the 3500 block of North Drexel Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

A person walked into Community Health Hospital East around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after being shot.

Community Health Hospital East also had another person with a gunshot wound walk in around 7 a.m. Sunday.

IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said the string of violence was upsetting and that officers will continue to make arrests to hold those involved with the violence accountable.

"We hope people who pick up a firearm and result to violence for conflict resolution, is that we need to get that across to them, you are going to be held responsible," Young said. "We’re going to catch you, we’re going to get the information that we need to hold the accountable responsible so that we can prosecute you in the court system."

Reporter-Times Editor Lance Gideon contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 1 killed, several injured across Indianapolis overnight