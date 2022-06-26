Violent Portland Pro-Abortion Protesters Destroy, Vandalize Property

Caroline Downey
·2 min read

Pro-abortion protesters in Portland, Oregon charged through the city Saturday night, damaging and vandalizing property following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

A crowd of about 60 black-clad marchers stormed downtown Portland, the Hollywood district specifically, “breaking windows and scrawling graffiti,” a Portland police report notes.

“Officers were monitoring the crowd, but did not have resources to intervene in the moment,” it said.

Damage inflicted by the rioters included broken windows on several banks and coffee shops. Protesters also vandalized a pregnancy resource facility, the Mother and Child Education Center, and broke the windows of and spray-painted a van owned by Portland Public Schools.

“If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either,” a flier advertising the march​ read, Oregonlive​ reported. This slogan has, especially in the last month, been loosely associated with Jane’s Revenge, a collective of pro-abortion terrorists that has allegedly targeted dozens of pro-life pregnancy centers nationwide with firebombing and arson.

Earlier in June, activists claiming to represent Jane’s Revenge promised to unleash a new rampage of violence on clinics providing an alternative to abortion, announcing it “open season.”

On a storage box read the phrase “abort the court,” OregonLive reported.

An aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called the violence “despicable.”

“We need more police,” he told Oregonlive.​

“Individuals who engage in violent activity or property destruction will be investigated and are subject to arrest and prosecution. . . . We will continue to conduct follow-up investigations, make arrests, and forward cases to the Multnomah County District Attorney for prosecution,” the Portland police department said.

The police said they are also working to contact affected business owners and make an arrangement to protect their storefronts as well as remove the graffiti.

On Friday, the Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overruling the Roe precedent and returning the abortion issue to state legislatures to regulate. Since the outcome, leaders in the pro-life movement have urged vigilance and compassion, encouraging followers to donate to pro-life pregnancy centers now increasingly vulnerable to attack and likely to be overwhelmed by a surge of women seeking prenatal and maternal care.

