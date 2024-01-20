Violent protests in Mexico after police allegedly kill man

STORY: Video showed police vehicles on fire in Veracruz's Lerdo de Tejada and debris inside the municipal government palace.

The father of 27-year-old Jesus Arellano told Reuters that his son died instantly after being shot in the neck.

Local media had reported that after failing to stop at the checkpoint, Arellano kept driving and finally stopped outside his grandmother’s house, where he was allegedly shot.

Four police officers were detained on suspicion of murder and handed over to the prosecutor’s office, Veracruz state Public Security Ministry said in a written statement.