Violent protests after Mexico police shoot dead a man

STORY: National media reported that police of Lerdo de Tejada, a town in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, shot dead 27-year-old Brandon Arellano, the son of a local teacher, as he arrived outside his grandmother's house.

Video shot by local media outlet Lerdo esta de pie showed neighbours cornering police officers next to the car where Arellano was shot. The crowd pushed and punched the police, demanding to know who had killed Arellano.

Authorities did not disclose why Arellano had been stopped.