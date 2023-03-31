Violent robberies of cellphone stores bring prison terms

Mar. 31—The woman who originated the idea for a series of robberies of AT&T cellphone stores — including the holdup of an Enfield store in which two employees were pistol whipped and one kicked in the ribs, and the attempted robbery of a Glastonbury store — got a 6 1/2 -year federal prison sentence Wednesday.

One of the men who committed the violence received a six-year prison term, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. The sentences imposed on Saviana Bourne, 25, of Middletown and Shaquille Raymond, 25, of Hartford by Judge Stefan R. Underhill in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport were far shorter than federal sentencing guidelines recommended.

The guidelines called for Bourne to get at least nine years in prison and for Raymond to get more than 15 years, according to sentencing memorandums by prosecutor Robert S. Ruff. The prosecutor didn't ask the judge to impose those sentences, however.

He wrote that the robbery spree was "a surprising first-time offense for all the defendants, but Ms. Bourne's involvement was most baffling. She is a Quinnipiac-educated young woman with no reported drug abuse or mental health issues. She comes from a supportive, financially secure working family and reports no childhood trauma. She was gainfully employed."

Although Bourne didn't go into the stores "her role in planning these robberies makes her as culpable as her friends who were pistol-whipping victims, holding them at gunpoint, and bombarding them with death threats," the prosecutor continued.

Bourne, who had worked at an AT&T store, aided the robbers from outside the stores and "had the fence connection to sell the stolen phones for significant sums of money," Ruff wrote.

Bourne drove the getaway car for the final robbery, of the West Springfield AT&T store on June 6, 2021. She crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser while the trooper was outside it and "could very easily have killed the officer who was attempting to deploy a spike strip in front of her fleeing vehicle," the prosecutor wrote.

Raymond was one of four men the prosecutor described as "the muscle" for the spree, which included four completed robberies and two attempts over a little more than four months, starting on Jan. 29, 2021.

The second robbery was of the store at 7 Hazard Ave. in Enfield on Feb. 24. 2021. Wearing masks and dark clothing, Raymond and two other men "stormed through the front customer entrance" brandishing pellet or BB guns, according to the prosecutor, who went on to describe the following.

One of the men knocked a seated employee to the floor and pistol-whipped him repeatedly. That robber joined Raymond in dragging and pushing two other employees into the back room, then pistol-whipped another to force him to move.

The robbers forced a victim to unlock a storage area. Raymond held the victims at gunpoint facedown on the floor while the other two loaded bags with 118 electronic devices worth more than $121,000.

After three robberies, all taking place around 7:30 p.m., AT&T started locking the doors of its stores at 7 p.m. but admitting customers individually. That helped store employees in Torrington and at 140 Glastonbury Boulevard in Glastonbury to thwart robbery attempts. Authorities believe the Glastonbury robbery attempt was the first of the crimes committed with real guns. Another participant in the robbery spree has received a nine-year prison sentence, while two others have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

