Violent robbers target older men in Brooklyn

A violent Brooklyn crew is targeting older men, beating and robbing them on the street, police said Monday.

The thieves have attacked three men in separate Sunset Park incidents, according to cops.

The crooks approached their first victim near the corner of 41st St. and Eighth Ave. around 3:50 a.m. Feb. 15, police said.

The mob punched the 62-year-old man in the head multiple times before stealing his cell phone and lunchbox, which contained multiple forms of ID.

The robbers ran off and medics took the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Nearly a month later, on March 7, the men struck again around 5:20 a.m. when they spotted a 68-year-old man walking near the corner of 57th St. and Eighth Ave., police said.

The robbers pushed him to the ground and snatched his wallet, which had about $160 inside, along with an ID and a credit card.

The man did not require any medical attention.

In the latest incident, the violent thieves attacked a 69-year-old man near the intersection of 61st St. and Seventh Ave. around 5:20 a.m. March 11, police said.

The men punched the victim multiple times before grabbing his cell phone and taking off.

Medics treated the man at the scene for swelling to his head.

Police are still looking for the robbery crew and are asking the public’s help in identifying them. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.