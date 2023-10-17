Violent robbery in Walgreens leaves worker seriously hurt; masked men used stun baton

Two armed men robbed a Walgreens pharmacy in Lake Worth on Sunday, seriously injuring one employee with an electric shock stick and making off with a large amount of drugs and $5,000, according to police.

Police said the men, one with a handgun and the other with the shock stick, went into the 24-hour pharmacy at Lake Worth Boulevard near Interstate 820 around 3:37 a.m. Sunday. One of them pointed the gun at a pharmacy worker’s head while the other attacked a front desk clerk with electric shocks. That person underwent surgery and is recovering.

Surveillance video shared by police shows the men arrive in a black Chevrolet Impala and walk calmly into the pharmacy while wearing masks. The car was parked around the corner of the building from the entrance.

The pharmacy worker sees the man and appears to greet him before realizing he was armed. With a stunned look on her face, she steps back a few times as the gunman, wearing a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants, walks into the surveillance camera’s frame.

The gunman forces the pharmacist to dump medications into a clear trash bag with a gun before grabbing her by the hair and walking her to a back office. The other man drags the desk clerk he shocked to the office to help open a safe, where the men take cash.

They also put what appear to be cell phones and possibly syringes into the bag, which is then put into the trash can, ripping it open in the process. The contents spill and the men scramble to put everything into the can.

Surveillance footage from outside the store shows the men running, one of them hunched over carrying the trash can filled with medication and money, to the Impala and speeding away.

In a 911 call around 3:49 a.m., a panicked caller tells the dispatcher she was hit on the head and that another person couldn’t move from the attack but was conscious. There was also a customer there with a baby, the caller told 911.

Police have not identified the robbers and are asking the public for information in the case. Contact detectives at 817-237-1224 or LWCID@lakeworthtx.org.